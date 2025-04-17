Sports on TV for Friday, April 18
Friday, April 18
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
2 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide
AUTO RACING
9:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
12:55 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
5 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The Black’s Tire 200, Rockingham Speedway, Rockingham, N.C.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Virginia at Florida St.
8 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Miami
SECN — Florida at Mississippi St.
9 p.m.
ESPNU — Cal Poly at UC Santa Barbara
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Texas Tech at Arizona St.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Penn State
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Navy at Loyola (Md.)
8 p.m.
BTN — Johns Hopkins at Maryland
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh
SECN — Alabama at Florida
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at UCF
8 p.m.
FS1 — Texas Tech at Arizona
10 p.m.
BTN — UCLA at Oregon
GOLF
10 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Championship, Second Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, San Juan, Dominican Republic
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Second Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro, Second Round, El Caballero Country Club, Tarzana, Calif.
12:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Volvo China Open, Third Round, Shanghai Enhance Anting GC in Shanghai
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.
ESPN — 2025 PFL World Tournament Main Card: Middleweights & Lightweights, First Round, Orlando, Fla.
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Arizona at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)
7:05 p.m.
APPLE TV+ — Seattle at Toronto
7:15 p.m.
APPLE TV+ — Minnesota at Atlanta
8 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at Texas (8:05 p.m.) OR Athletics at Milwaukee (8:10 p.m.)
11 p.m.
MLBN — San Francisco at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament: Miami at Atlanta
TRUTV — Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament: TBD at Atlanta
9:40 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Play-In Tournament: Dallas at Memphis
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:55 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at Dolphins
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9:55 a.m.
CBSSN — EFL Championship: Burnley at Watford
7 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: Vancouver FC at Cavalry FC
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Rouen-WTA Quarterfinals
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Rouen-WTA Quarterfinals
UFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
FOX — Memphis at Michigan
