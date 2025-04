Sports on TV for Friday, April 11

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, April 11

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:35 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Sydney at Collingwood

2 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Western

AUTO RACING

7:25 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain

10:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain

3:35 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

4:40 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

6 p.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Streets of Long Beach, Long Beach, Calif.

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The Weather Guard Truck Race, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas (Taped)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

5:30 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Michigan St.

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Stanford at Clemson

8 p.m.

SECN — Vanderbilt at Oklahoma

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at North Carolina

SECN — Georgia at Auburn

8 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at NC State

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Illinois

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Tennessee at Texas

GOLF

3 p.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters, Second Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.

8 p.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters, Second Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga. (Taped)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

5:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

5 a.m.

NHLN — IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Hungary vs. Japan, Group B, Ceske Budejovice, Czechia

9 a.m.

NHLN — IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Canada, Group A, Ceske Budejovice, Czechia

1 p.m.

NHLN — IIHF World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Czechia, Group A, Ceske Budejovice, Czechia

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — 2025 PFL World Tournament: Bantamweights & Women’s Flyweights, First Round, Orlando, Fla.

MLB BASEBALL

6:40 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — Pittsburgh at Cincinnati

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees (7:05 p.m.) OR Toronto at Baltimore (7:05 p.m.)

8:10 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — Detroit at Minnesota

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at Athletics (10:05 p.m.) OR Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Milwaukee at Detroit

10:30 p.m.

NBATV — Houston at L.A. Lakers

NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL

10 p.m.

ESPNEWS — NBA G League Finals: Osceola at Stockton, Game 2

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Pittsburgh at New Jersey

RODEO

8:30 p.m.

FS2 — The American Rodeo: American Contender Finals, Arlington, Texas

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — NRL: Canberra at Parramatta

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

CBSSN — Serie A: Lazio at Sampdoria

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Quarterfinals

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Quarterfinals

10 p.m.

TENNIS — BJK Cup Qualifier: Colombia vs. Australia

UFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

FOX — Arlington at Birmingham

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — League One Playoffs: TBD vs. LOVB Atlanta, Louisville, Ky., Semifinal

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — League One Playoffs: TBD vs. LOVB Houston, Louisville, Ky., Semifinal

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.