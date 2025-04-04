Sports on TV for April 5 – 6
Noon
NBATV — Stade Malien vs. Rivers Hoopers BC, Rabat, Morocco
3 p.m.
NBATV — FUS de Rabat vs. Al Ittihad, Rabat, Morocco
1:05 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: St. Kilda at Port Adelaide
12:35 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
1:40 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
3:30 p.m.
CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
12:55 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN — Formula 1: The Lenovo Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, Japan
Noon
ESPN2 — 2025 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class Announcement
Noon
FS1 — PBA All-Star: 1-Handers vs. 2-Handers, Waukesha, Wis.
2 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Northwestern
6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — SC-Upstate at High Point
8 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at Auburn
1:30 p.m.
FOX — College Basketball Crown Tournament: Boise St. vs. Nebraska, Semifinal, Las Vegas
4 p.m.
FOX — College Basketball Crown Tournament: UCF vs. Villanova, Semifinal, Las Vegas
6:10 p.m.
CBS — NCAA Tournament: Florida vs. Auburn, Final Four, San Antonio
8:49 p.m.
CBS — NCAA Tournament: Houston vs. Duke, Final Four, San Antonio
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — All-Star Game: Team Lieberman vs. Team Miller, Tampa, Fla.
5 p.m.
CBSSN — WNIT Tournament: Troy at Buffalo, Championship
7 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Championships – Individual, Ann Arbor, Mich.
2 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Syracuse
ESPNU — Ohio St. at Johns Hopkins
4 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at North Carolina
11 a.m.
ESPNU — Boston College at North Carolina
Noon
SECN — Mississippi at South Carolina
2 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at Kentucky
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Arkansas at Florida
SECN — Mississippi St. at Tennessee
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Georgia
6 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Georgia Tech
SECN — Texas at Missouri
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Alabama at LSU
Noon
NBC — 2025 Augusta National Women’s Amateur: Final Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Third Round, TPC San Antonio, San Antonio
2 p.m.
FS1 — LIV Golf Miami: Second Round, Trump National Doral, Miami
3:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational, Second Round, Old Course at Broken Sound, Boca Raton, Fla.
NBC — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Third Round, TPC San Antonio, San Antonio
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: T-Mobile Match-Play – Quarterfinals, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas
10 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Savannah Golf Championship, Third Round, Landings Club – Deer Creek Golf Club, Savannah, Ga. (Taped)
Noon
ESPN — Chipotle Nationals: TBD, Championship, Fishers, Ind.
10 a.m.
ESPN2 — Chipotle Nationals: TBD, Championship, Fishers, Ind.
8 a.m.
FS1 — The Dubai World Cup: From Meydan Racecourse, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Noon
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
5 p.m.
FS2 — The Wood Memorial Stakes: From Aqueduct Racetrack, New York
7 p.m.
CNBC — 1/ST RACING TOUR: The Santa Anita Derby, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, Calif.
6 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
9 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Josh Emmett vs. Lerone Murphy (Featherweights), Las Vegas
1 p.m.
MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Detroit
4 p.m.
FS1 — L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia
7 p.m.
FS1 — Cincinnati at Milwaukee
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at L.A. Angels OR Seattle at San Francisco (9:05 p.m.)
7 p.m.
NBATV — Memphis at Detroit
12:25 p.m.
ABC — N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey
3 p.m.
ABC — Pittsburgh at Dallas
7 p.m.
NHLN — Winnipeg at Utah
4:30 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Wests at Brisbane
7:30 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Arsenal at Everton
10 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Wolverhampton at Ipswich
Noon
CBS — Serie A: Inter Milan at Parma
12:30 p.m.
USA — English Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Aston Villa
7:30 p.m.
FOX — MLS: Portland at Austin
8 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: Valour FC at Pacific FC
5 p.m.
TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Brazil, Inglewood, Calif.
TRUTV — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Brazil, Inglewood, Calif. (DataCast)
Noon
CNBC — TYR: Pro Swim Series, Sacramento, Calif. (Taped)
1:30
CNBC — TYR: Pro Swim Series, Sacramento, Calif. (Taped)
6 p.m.
CW — Grand Slam: Day 2, Kingston, Jamaica
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Bucharest-ATP, Marrakech-ATP Semifinals
1 p.m.
TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Semifinals
8 p.m.
ABC — Memphis at D.C.
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Pro Volleyball Federation: Vegas at Grand Rapids
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
10 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM MotoGP: The MX2, Riola Sardo, Italy
11 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM MotoGP: The MXGP, Riola Sardo, Italy
3 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Goodyear 400, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
1 a.m. (Monday)
CNBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 12, Foxborough, Mass. (Taped)
Noon
FS1 — PBA All-Star: Strike Derby, Waukesha, Wis.
Noon
SECN — Vanderbilt at Florida
3 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at NC State
ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Tennessee
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Arizona at Arizona St.
1 p.m.
CW — HBCU All-Star Game: Team Rick Mahorn vs. Team Ben Wallace, San Antonio
5:30 p.m.
FOX — College Basketball Crown Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas
3 p.m.
ABC — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Tampa, Fla.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Tampa, Fla. (The Bird & Taurasi Show)
Noon
BTN — Penn St. at Michigan
3 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Oregon
6 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at North Carolina
Noon
ESPNU — Auburn at Kentucky
1 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Georgia Tech
ESPN2 — Texas at Missouri
3 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi at South Carolina
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Alabama at LSU
SECN — Texas A&M at Georgia
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — North Carolina at Duke
7 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Indiana
8 a.m.
GOLF — Drive Chip & Putt National Finals: From Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.
Noon
FS2 — LIV Golf Miami: Final Round, Trump National Doral, Miami
1 p.m.
FOX — LIV Golf Miami: Final Round, Trump National Doral, Miami
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Final Round, TPC San Antonio, San Antonio
2:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational, Final Round, Old Course at Broken Sound, Boca Raton, Fla.
NBC — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Final Round, TPC San Antonio, San Antonio
4:30 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Savannah Golf Championship, Final Round, Landings Club – Deer Creek Golf Club, Savannah, Ga.
6:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: T-Mobile Match-Play – Semifinals and Finals, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia OR N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at L.A. Angels (4:05 p.m.) OR Seattle at San Francisco (4:05 p.m.)
7 p.m.
ESPN — St. Louis at Boston
1 p.m.
NBATV — Chicago at Charlotte
3:30 p.m.
NBATV — L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City
6 p.m.
NBATV — Sacramento at Cleveland
8:30 p.m.
NBATV — Houston at Golden State
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Eastern Conference Final: Maine at Osceola
9 p.m.
ESPNU — Western Conference Final: Austin at Stockton
12:30 p.m.
TNT — Washington at N.Y. Islanders
TRUTV — Washington at N.Y. Islanders (Ovi-Cast)
3 p.m.
TNT — Dallas at Minnesota
TRUTV — Dallas at Minnesota (DataCast)
5:30 p.m.
TNT — Florida at Detroit
TRUTV — Florida at Detroit (DataCast)
10 p.m.
ESPN — Vegas at Vancouver
Noon
CBS — PBR: Team Challenge, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)
6:55 a.m.
CBSSN — Scottish Premier League: Celtic at St. Johnstone
9 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Chelsea at Brentford FC
11:30 a.m.
NBC — English Premier League: Manchester City at Manchester United
4 p.m.
CBS — USL Championship: Phoenix at San Antonio
7 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: York United FC at Vancouver FC
7 a.m.
TENNIS — Bucharest-ATP, Marrakech-ATP Finals
Noon
TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Doubles Final
2:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Singles Final
5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds
3 p.m.
CW — Grand Slam: Day 3, Kingston, Jamaica
Noon
ESPN — Houston at Arlington
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — San Antonio at St. Louis
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.