Sports on TV for April 28 – May 4
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, April 28
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
SECN — Florida at LSU
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at Washington OR St. Louis at Cincinnati
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore OR St. Louis at Cincinnati
11 p.m.
MLBN — Miami at L.A. Dodgers
NBA BASKETBALL
10 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Houston at Golden State, Game 4
TBA
TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Cleveland at Miami, Game 4
TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Memphis at Oklahoma City, Game 5 (If Necessary)
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Tampa Bay at Florida, Game 4
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Colorado at Dallas, Game 5
_____
Tuesday, April 29
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
SECN — Kennesaw St. at Georgia
8 p.m.
ACCN — VCU at Virginia
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6 p.m.
ACCN — Robert Morris at Pittsburgh
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Toronto OR Arizona at N.Y. Mets
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Miami at L.A. Dodgers OR San Francisco at San Diego
NBA BASKETBALL
TBA
TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Orlando at Boston, Game 5 (If Necessary)
TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Detroit at New York, Game 5 (If Necessary)
TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Milwaukee at Indiana, Game 5 (If Necessary)
TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: L.A. Clippers at Denver, Game 5
NHL HOCKEY
TBA
TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Ottawa at Toronto, Game 5 (If Necessary)
TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: New Jersey at Carolina, Game 5 (If Necessary)
TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Minnesota at Vegas, Game 5 (If Necessary)
TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 5 (If Necessary)
_____
Wednesday, April 30
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
SECN — Kennesaw St at Georgia
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6 p.m.
ACCN — Liberty at Virginia
8 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Georgia Tech
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Houston OR Miami at L.A. Dodgers
6:35 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at N.Y. Mets OR Kansas City at Tampa Bay
NBA BASKETBALL
TBA
TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Miami at Cleveland, Game 5 (If Necessary)
TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Golden State at Houston, Game 5 (If Necessary)
TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, Game 5 (If Necessary)
NHL HOCKEY
TBA
TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Florida at Tampa Bay, Game 5 (If Necessary)
TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Montreal at Washington, Game 5 (If Necessary)
TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: St. Louis at Winnipeg, Game 5 (If Necessary)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Vancouver at Inter Miami CF, Semifinal – Leg 2
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — English Super League: Chelsea at Manchester United
_____
Thursday, May 1
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Notre Dame
ESPN2 — Texas at Arkansas
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6 p.m.
SECN — Oklahoma at Florida
GOLF
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, First Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Black Desert Championship, First Round, Black Desert Golf Course, Ivins, Utah
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Cleveland OR Arizona at N.Y. Mets
6:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Washington at Philadelphia OR Boston at Toronto
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Colorado at San Francisco OR Detroit at L.A. Angels
NBA BASKETBALL
TBA
TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Boston at Orlando, Game 6 (If Necessary)
TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: New York at Detroit, Game 6 (If Necessary)
TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Oklahoma City at Memphis, Game 6 (If Necessary)
TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Denver at L.A. Clippers, Game 6 (If Necessary)
NHL HOCKEY
TBA
TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Toronto at Ottawa, Game 6 (If Necessary)
TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Dallas at Colorado, Game 6 (If Necessary)
TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Vegas at Minnesota, Game 6 (If Necessary)
TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Los Angeles at Edmonton, Game 6 (If Necessary)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
USA — English Premier League: Brentford FC at Nottingham Forest
_____
Friday, May 2
AUTO RACING
12:25 p.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
4:25 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
8 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The SpeedyCash.com 250, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
COLLEGE BASEBALL
8 p.m.
SECN — Texas at Arkansas
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Ithaca, N.Y.
5 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Charlotte, N.C.
6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Ithaca, N.Y.
8 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Charlotte, N.C.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6 p.m.
SECN — Oklahoma at Florida
GOLF
12:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, First Round, The Woodlands Country Club, The Woodlands, Texas
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Second Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Black Desert Championship, Second Round, Black Desert Golf Course, Ivins, Utah
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.
NBC — The 151st Kentucky Oaks: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
9 p.m.
ESPNU — NLL: TBD, Quarterfinal
MLB BASEBALL
6:40 p.m.
APPLE TV+ — San Diego at Pittsburgh
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodger at Atlanta OR Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees
8:10 p.m.
APPLE TV+ — Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at L.A. Angels OR Colorado at San Francisco
NBA BASKETBALL
TBA
TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Cleveland at Miami, Game 6 (If Necessary)
TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Indiana at Milwaukee, Game 6 (If Necessary)
TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Houston at Golden State, Game 6 (If Necessary)
TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, Game 6 (If Necessary)
NHL HOCKEY
TBA
TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Tampa Bay at Florida, Game 6 (If Necessary)
TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Washington at Montreal, Game 6 (If Necessary)
TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Carolina at New Jersey, Game 6 (If Necessary)
TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Winnipeg at St. Louis, Game 6 (If Necessary)
UFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
FOX — Arlington at St. Louis
_____
Saturday, May 3
AUTO RACING
11:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: Sprint Race, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
3:55 p.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: Qualifying, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
2 p.m.
CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Andy’s Frozen Custard 300, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
COLLEGE BASEBALL
8 p.m.
SECN — Georgia at Missouri
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
12:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Metro Atlantic Tournament: TBD, Championship
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Noon
ACCN — Louisville at Pittsburgh
SECN — Alabama at South Carolina
2 p.m.
ACCN — Stanford at Boston College
SECN — Kentucky at Texas
4 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at Virginia Tech
SECN — Texas A&M at Tennessee
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Florida
ESPNU — Cal Poly at Long Beach St.
6 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi at Mississippi St.
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Texas Tech at BYU
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Third Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Third Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Second Round, The Woodlands Country Club, The Woodlands, Texas
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Black Desert Championship, Third Round, Black Desert Golf Course, Ivins, Utah
HORSE RACING
Noon
NBC — Undercard Races: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.
2:30 p.m.
NBC — The 151st Kentucky Derby: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Des Moines, Iowa
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Cory Sandhagen vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (Bantamweights), Des Moines, Iowa
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees
4 p.m.
FS1 — Minnesota at Boston
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Baltimore OR L.A. Dodgers OR Atlanta
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Detroit at L.A. Angels
NBA BASKETBALL
TBA
TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Detroit at New York, Game 7 (If Necessary)
TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Orlando at Boston, Game 7 (If Necessary)
TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Memphis at Oklahoma City, Game 7 (If Necessary)
TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: L.A. Clippers at Denver, Game 7 (If Necessary)
NHL HOCKEY
TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Ottawa at Toronto, Game 7 (If Necessary)
TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Colorado at Dallas, Game 7 (If Necessary)
TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Minnesota at Vegas, Game 7 (If Necessary)
TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 7 (If Necessary)
SOFTBALL
9 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited College Draft
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Fulham at Aston Villa
10 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at West Ham United
12:30 p.m.
NBC — English Premier League: AFC Bournemouth at Arsenal
2:30 p.m.
FOX — MLS: Nashville at Atlanta
9 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Dallas at San Diego
UFL FOOTBALL
Noon
ABC — Memphis at Houston
_____
Sunday, May 4
AUTO RACING
1:30 p.m.
FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: The Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.
3:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Wurth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
4 p.m.
ABC — Formula 1: The Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
NBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 16, Denver
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at Mississippi St.
4 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at Vanderbilt
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
Noon
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Charlotte, N.C.
1 p.m.
ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: TBD, Championship, Ithaca, N.Y.
9 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Selection Special
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
2 p.m.
ACCN — Stanford at Boston College
4 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at Virginia Tech
7 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Pittsburgh
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Final Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Final Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Final Round, The Woodlands Country Club, The Woodlands, Texas
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Black Desert Championship, Final Round, Black Desert Golf Course, Ivins, Utah
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Baltimore OR Minnesota at Boston
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Washington at Cincinnati OR Detroit a L.A. Angels
7 p.m.
ESPN — L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta
NBA BASKETBALL
TBA
TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Miami at Cleveland, Game 7 (If Necessary)
TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Milwaukee at Indiana, Game 7 (If Necessary)
TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Golden State at Houston, Game 7 (If Necessary)
TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, Game 7 (If Necessary)
NHL HOCKEY
TBA
TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Montreal at Washington, Game 7 (If Necessary)
TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: New Jersey at Carolina, Game 7 (If Necessary)
TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Florida at Tampa Bay, Game 7 (If Necessary)
TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: St. Louis at Winnipeg, Game 7 (If Necessary)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Newcastle United at Brighton & Hove Albion
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: Chicago at NJ/NY
SWIMMING
2:30 p.m.
NBC — TYR: Pro Swim Series, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
UFL FOOTBALL
Noon
ESPN2 — D.C. at Michigan
4 p.m.
FOX — San Antonio at Birmingham
_____
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.