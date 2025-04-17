Sports on TV for April 21 – 27

Adv19-20

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, April 21

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at South Carolina

MARATHON

9 a.m.

ESPN2 — The Boston Marathon: From Boston

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — San Diego at Detroit

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Detroit at New York, Game 2

TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Detroit at New York, Game 2 (DataCast)

10 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: L.A. Clippers at Denver, Game 2

TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: L.A. Clippers at Denver, Game 2 (DataCast)

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Montreal at Washington, Game 1

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Western Conference First Round Playoff: St. Louis at Winnipeg, Game 2

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Colorado at Dallas, Game 2

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 1

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Tottenham Hotspur

TENNIS

7 a.m.

TENNIS — Stuttgart-WTA Finals

5 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds

Tuesday, April 22

COLLEGE BASEBALL

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Georgia at Clemson

SECN — Georgia Tech at Auburn

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ACCN — W. Kentucky at Louisville

ESPNU — Clemson at Tennessee

SECN — Louisiana at Texas A&M

8 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia at Georgia Tech

MLB BASEBALL

7:10 p.m.

TBS — Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Milwaukee at Indiana, Game 2

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: TBD at Oklahoma City, Game 2

TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: TBD at Oklahoma City, Game 2 (DataCast)

10 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, Game 2

TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, Game 2 (DataCast)

NHL HOCKEY

6 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: New Jersey at Carolina, Game 2

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Ottawa at Toronto, Game 2

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Florida at Tampa Bay, Game 1

11 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Minnesota at Vegas, Game 2

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: Aston Villa at Manchester City

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds

Wednesday, April 23

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Texas at Oklahoma St.

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: TBD at Cleveland, Game 2

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Golden State at Houston, Game 2

TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Golden State at Houston, Game 2 (DataCast)

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Montreal at Washington, Game 2

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Dallas at Colorado, Game 3

10 p.m.

TBS — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 2

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — La Liga: Real Madrid at Getafe

USA — English Premier League: Crystal Palace at Arsenal

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds

Thursday, April 24

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at NC State

ESPNU — Oklahoma at Georgia

8 p.m.

SECN — Missouri at Alabama

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The 2025 Chevron Championship, First Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic, First Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: New York at Detroit, Game 3

TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: New York at Detroit, Game 3 (DataCast)

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Playoffs First Round: TBD

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Oklahoma City at TBD, Game 3

TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Oklahoma City at TBD, Game 3 (DataCast)

10 p.m.

NBATV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Denver at L.A. Clippers, Game 3

NFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ABC — 2025 NFL Draft: Round 1, Green Bay, Wis.

ESPN — 2025 NFL Draft: Round 1, Green Bay, Wis.

NFLN — 2025 NFL Draft: Round 1, Green Bay, Wis.

NHL HOCKEY

6:30 p.m.

TBS — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Florida at Tampa Bay, Game 2

TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Florida at Tampa Bay, Game 2 (DataCast)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Toronto at Ottawa, Game 3

9 p.m.

TBS — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Vegas at Minnesota, Game 3

TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Vegas at Minnesota, Game 3 (DataCast)

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Winnipeg at St. Louis, Game 3

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds

Friday, April 25

COLLEGE BASEBALL

8 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at Texas

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Texas at Oklahoma

SECN — Mississippi St. at Kentucky

7 p.m.

FS1 — Georgetown at UConn

9 p.m.

FS1 — Nebraska at Washington

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The 2025 Chevron Championship, Second Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic, Second Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

9 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, First Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga. (Taped)

MLB BASEBALL

7:10 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — Boston at Cleveland

10:15 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — Texas at San Francisco

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Orlando, Game 3

8 p.m.

NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Indiana at Milwaukee, Game 3

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round Playoff: L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, Game 3

NFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ABC — 2025 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Green Bay, Wis.

ESPN — 2025 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Green Bay, Wis.

NFLN — 2025 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Green Bay, Wis.

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Washington at Montreal, Game 3

TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Washington at Montreal, Game 3 (DataCast)

8 p.m.

TBS — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Carolina at New Jersey, Game 3

10 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Los Angeles vs. Edmonton, Game 3

TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Los Angeles vs. Edmonton, Game 3 (DataCast)

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds

UFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

FOX — Memphis at Birmingham

Saturday, April 26

AUTO RACING

4 p.m.

CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Ag-Pro 300, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

BOWLING

3 p.m.

FS1 — PBA Elite League: The Battle of the Brands – Prelims, Allen Park, Mich.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon

ACCN — Miami at Boston College

SECN — Oklahoma at Georgia

3 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Florida

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Texas

ESPNU — Tulane at East Carolina

6 p.m.

SECN — Vanderbilt at Mississippi

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Tennessee at LSU

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

Noon

ESPNU — Yale at Princeton

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Penn at Notre Dame

3 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Virginia

5 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Syracuse

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon

ESPN2 — Texas at Oklahoma

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida at LSU

7 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Georgia Tech

9 p.m.

SECN — Missouri at Alabama

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic, Third Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic, Third Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Second Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The 2025 Chevron Championship, Third Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates (Welterweights), Kansas City, Mo.

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs OR Texas at San Francisco

7 p.m.

FS1 — Houston at Kansas City

NBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Cleveland at TBD, Game 3

TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Cleveland at TBD, Game 3 (DataCast)

3:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Oklahoma City at TBD, Game 4

TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Oklahoma City at TBD, Game 4 (DataCast)

6 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Denver at L.A. Clippers, Game 4

TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Denver at L.A. Clippers, Game 4 (DataCast)

8:30 p.m.

ABC — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Houston at Golden State, Game 3

NFL FOOTBALL

Noon

ABC — 2025 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Green Bay, Wis.

ESPN — 2025 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Green Bay, Wis.

NFLN — 2025 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Green Bay, Wis.

NHL HOCKEY

4 p.m.

TBS — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Vegas at Minnesota, Game 4

TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Vegas at Minnesota, Game 4 (DataCast)

6:30 p.m.

TBS — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Tampa Bay at Florida, Game 3

TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Tampa Bay at Florida, Game 3 (DataCast)

7 p.m.

TBS — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Toronto at Ottawa, Game 4

TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Toronto at Ottawa, Game 4 (DataCast)

9:30 p.m.

TBS — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Dallas at Colorado, Game 4

TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Dallas at Colorado, Game 4 (DataCast)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Everton at Chelsea

10 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Ipswich Town at Newcastle United

7 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Atlanta at Orlando City

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: TBA

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds

UFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Michigan at St. Louis

Sunday, April 27

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.

NBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 15, Pittsburgh

3 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Jack Link’s 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

BOWLING

Noon

FOX — PBA Elite League: The Battle of the Brands – Finals, Allen Park, Mich.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon

ESPNU — Miami at Boston College

3 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Louisville

SECN — Tennessee at LSU

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Texas

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon

ESPN2 — Clemson at Georgia Tech

1 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Texas A&M

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas at Oklahoma

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Longwood at SC Upstate

6 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Louisville

SECN — Florida at LSU

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Final Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The 2025 Chevron Championship, Final Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs

NBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: New York at Detroit, Game 4

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Western Conference First Round Playoff: L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, Game 4

7 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Orlando, Game 4

TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Orlando, Game 4 (DataCast)

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Indiana at Milwaukee, Game 4

TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Indiana at Milwaukee, Game 4 (DataCast)

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

TBS — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Winnipeg at St. Louis, Game 4

TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Winnipeg at St. Louis, Game 4 (DataCast)

3:30 p.m.

TBS — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Carolina at New Jersey, Game 4

TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Carolina at New Jersey, Game 4 (DataCast)

6:30 p.m.

TBS — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Washington at Montreal, Game 4

TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Washington at Montreal, Game 4 (DataCast)

9:30 p.m.

TBS — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Los Angeles vs. Edmonton, Game 4

TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Los Angeles vs. Edmonton, Game 4 (DataCast)

RODE0

12:30 p.m.

CBS — PBR: Team Challenge, Tacoma, Wash. (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Manchester United at AFC Bournemouth

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Round of 16; Madrid-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Round of 16; Madrid-ATP Early Rounds

UFL FOOTBALL

Noon

ESPN — D.C. at Arlington

3 p.m.

ESPN — Houston at San Antonio

