Sports on TV for April 19 – 20

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, April 19

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

1:05 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Sydney

AUTO RACING

9:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

12:55 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Qualifying, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

3 p.m.

NBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 14, East Rutherford, N.J.

4 p.m.

CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The North Carolina Education Lottery 250 presented by Black’s Tire, Rockingham Speedway, Rockingham, N.C.

BOWLING

5 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: Tournament of Champions – Prelims, Fairlawn, Ohio

COLLEGE BASEBALL

4 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Miami

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Indiana St. at Evansville

SECN — Alabama at LSU

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Florida at Mississippi St.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Colorado Spring Game: From Boulder, Colo.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Championship, Ann Arbor, Mich.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

ABC — NCAA Tournament: Championship, Fort Worth, Texas

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

Noon

ESPNU — Notre Dame at North Carolina

2 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Duke

2:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Lehigh at Boston U.

4 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Providence at Denver

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

10 a.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Duke

Noon

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Virginia

FS1 — Marquette at Georgetown

1 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Maryland

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon

ESPN2 — LSU at Texas

SECN — Mississippi at Georgia

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Alabama at Florida

ESPNU — Coppin St. at Norfolk St.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Oklahoma

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Texas Tech at Arizona

SECN — Texas A&M at Missouri

7 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Florida St.

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas Tech at Arizona

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

8 p.m.

BTN — The Oregon Team Invitational: From Eugene, Ore.

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Championship, Third Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, San Juan, Dominican Republic

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro, Third Round, El Caballero Country Club, Tarzana, Calif.

Midnight

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Volvo China Open, Final Round, Shanghai Enhance Anting GC in Shanghai

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

2 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

5 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

9 a.m.

NHLN — IIHF World Championship: U.S. vs. Czechia, Semifinal, Ceske Budejovice, Czechia

1 p.m.

NHLN — IIHF World Championship: Canada vs. Finland, Semifinal, Ceske Budejovice, Czechia

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

9 p.m.

ESPNU — NLL: Ottawa at Saskatchewan

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Detroit (1:10 p.m.) OR Miami at Philadelphia (1:05 p.m.)

4 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at N.Y. Mets OR L.A. Dodgers at Texas

7:10 p.m.

FS1 — San Diego at Houston

10 p.m.

MLBN — San Francisco at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

1:10 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Milwaukee at Indiana, Game 1

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round Playoff: L.A. Clippers at Denver, Game 1

6 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Detroit at New York, Game 1

8:30 p.m.

ABC — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, Game 1

NHL HOCKEY

6 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: St. Louis at Winnipeg, Game 1

TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: St. Louis at Winnipeg, Game 1 (DataCast)

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Colorado at Dallas, Game 1

TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Colorado at Dallas, Game 1 (DataCast)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Como at Lecce

10 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Manchester City at Everton

12:30 p.m.

NBC — English Premier League: Newcastle United at Aston Villa

1:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: L.A. Galaxy at Austin

10 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: LAFC at Portland

FS2 — MLS: LAFC at Portland

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6:30 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Como at Sassuolo

5 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Washington at Orlando

7:30 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Houston at Kansas City

TENNIS

7:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Rouen-WTA Quarterfinals; Stuttgart-WTA Quarterfinals

UFL FOOTBALL

12:30 p.m.

ABC — St. Louis at Arlington

7 p.m.

FOX — Birmingham at Houston

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

CBSSN — Pro Volleyball Federation: Indy at Grand Rapids

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, April 20

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

1:05 a.m. (Monday)

FS1 — Hawthorn at Geelong

AUTO RACING

12:55 p.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The STC Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

BOWLING

3 p.m.

FOX — PBA: The Tournament of Champions – Finals, Fairlawn, Ohio

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia Tech

2 p.m.

CBSSN — Holy Cross at Navy

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida at Mississippi St.

5 p.m.

BTN — UCLA at Oregon

COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S)

1:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Final Round, Havre De Grace, Md.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

11 a.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Oklahoma

Noon

ESPNU — Georgia Tech at Florida St.

COLLEGE TENNIS (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Championship, Columbia, S.C.

COLLEGE TENNIS (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Championship, Auburn, Ala.

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Championship, Final Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, San Juan, Dominican Republic

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro, Final Round, El Caballero Country Club, Tarzana, Calif.

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

8 a.m.

NHLN — IIHF World Championship: TBD, Bronze Medal Game, Ceske Budejovice, Czechia

Noon

NHLN — IIHF World Championship: TBD, Gold Medal Game, Ceske Budejovice, Czechia

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay (1:40 p.m.) OR Cincinnati at Baltimore (1:35 p.m.)

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at L.A. Angels (4:05 p.m.) OR Washington at Colorado (3:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — San Diego at Houston

NBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — Western Conference First Round Playoff: TBD at Oklahoma City, Game 1

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Orlando at Boston, Game 1

7 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: TBD at Cleveland, Game 1

TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: TBD at Cleveland, Game 1 (DataCast)

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Golden State at Houston, Game 1

TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Golden State at Houston, Game 1 (DataCast)

NHL HOCKEY

3 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: New Jersey at Carolina, Game 1

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Ottawa at Toronto, Game 1

10 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Minnesota at Vegas, Game 1

RODEO

12:30 p.m.

CBS — PBR: Team Challenge, Nampa, Idaho (Taped)

SKIING/SNOWBOARDING

3 p.m.

NBC — FIS: Freestyle World Championship, St. Moritz, Switzerland (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Chelsea at Fulham

9:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt at FC Augsburg

11:30 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Liverpool at Leicester City

TENNIS

7 a.m.

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Rouen-WTA Finals; Stuttgart-WTA Semifinals

UFL FOOTBALL

5 p.m.

FOX — San Antonio at D.C.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

