Ramsey County leaders promote safe gun storage, free gun locks
A handful of Ramsey County leaders promoted safe firearm storage at a news conference Wednesday, announcing the county’s recommitment to a nearly 10-year-old Gun Safety Initiative.
During the event, they highlighted the importance of not only using gun locks but also safely storing firearms.
According to the health officials, suicide by firearms is one of the leading causes of death in Minnesota, as well as in the country. Firearms were also used in 51% of suicides in Minnesota in 2024, state data shows.
Ramsey County leaders also reiterated the danger that firearms can pose to children when they aren’t stored properly.
There are several sites throughout the county where you can pick up a free gun lock.
Here is a list of suicide prevention and mental health resources:
- 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988
- Crisis Text Line – Text MN to 741741 to connect with a trained crisis counselor to receive free, 24/7 crisis support via text message.
- Minnesota Department of Human Service’s adult mental health resources
- The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) – Minnesota
- Veterans Crisis Line at 988, Option 1 or by texting 838255
- Minnesota Farm and Rural Mental Health Helpline at 833-600-2670 or by texting “FarmStress” to 898211
If you believe someone is at risk of suicide, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services suggests you:
- Ask questions about whether the individual is having suicidal thoughts.
- Call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
- Seek help from a medical or mental health professional. If it is an emergency situation, take the person to a hospital.
- Remove any objects from a person’s home that could be potentially used in a suicide.
- Do not leave the person alone, if possible, until help is available.