Ramsey County leaders promote safe gun storage, free gun locks

A handful of Ramsey County leaders promoted safe firearm storage at a news conference Wednesday, announcing the county’s recommitment to a nearly 10-year-old Gun Safety Initiative.

During the event, they highlighted the importance of not only using gun locks but also safely storing firearms.

According to the health officials, suicide by firearms is one of the leading causes of death in Minnesota, as well as in the country. Firearms were also used in 51% of suicides in Minnesota in 2024, state data shows.

Ramsey County leaders also reiterated the danger that firearms can pose to children when they aren’t stored properly.

There are several sites throughout the county where you can pick up a free gun lock.

Here is a list of suicide prevention and mental health resources:

If you believe someone is at risk of suicide, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services suggests you: