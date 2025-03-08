Proposed Minnesota constitutional amendment would allow 16-year-olds to vote in local elections

A bill introduced to the Minnesota House of Representatives Thursday would amend the state’s constitution and allow 16-year-olds to vote in local elections.

The bill, authored by Rep. Samantha Sencer-Mura (DFL) and Rep. Emma Greenman (DFL), would amend the Minnesota Constitution and give local jurisdictions the decision to permit 16-year-olds to vote in local elections.

Minnesota voters would directly vote on the amendment’s approval through a ballot question for the 2026 general election. The question would ask “Shall the Minnesota Constitution be amended to allow political subdivisions to lower the voting age to 16 years of age for local elections?”

In the amendment, 16-year-olds would only be allowed to vote in municipal, county and school district elections in jurisdictions that passed resolutions. 16-year-olds would not be allowed to vote in jurisdictions without approved resolutions.

Voters under 18 would not be allowed to vote in state and federal elections or for state ballot questions. The amendment would have ballots for 16-year-olds that exclude these offices and only include local election material.

In addition to the constitution, the bill would also amend multiple sections of state statutes to include language about 16-year-olds and the specific circumstances allowing them to vote.

If approved by voters, the amendment would take effect on Jan. 1, 2027. The bill has been referred to the house Elections Finance and Government Operations committee.