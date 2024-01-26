One suspect arrested after 3 people found dead inside house in Minneapolis suburb of Coon Rapids

COON RAPIDS, Minn. (AP) — One man was arrested after three people were found dead in a house in the Minneapolis suburb of Coon Rapids, authorities said.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said in an update posted late Friday that investigators had taken an adult male into custody but did not say what might have led to the killings. The sheriff’s office also disclosed that two “young juveniles” were found inside the home at the time but were unhurt.

An initial statement from the sheriff’s office said dispatchers got a 911 call just before 12:30 p.m. Friday from an open line that was silent except for “sounds of a disturbance in the background.” Officers arrived to find two males and one female dead inside the residence.

The names of the victims and the suspect, and the relationships between them, were still being withheld Saturday.

The investigation was continuing, and the update said no further information would be released at this time.

