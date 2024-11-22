Officials investigating homicide in Rochester

Rochester Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a shooting at 10th Street Southeast and 1st Avenue Southeast.

According to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS sister station KAAL, RPD received a report of shots fired around 6:50 p.m. and found an unresponsive man.

First responders administered life-saving measures to the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the shooting does not appear to be random and are asking the public to avoid the area as the investigation is ongoing.

Police did not say whether they had a suspect in custody.