Nevada has a plan to expand electronic voting. That concerns election security experts

SCHURZ, Nev. (AP) — Voting on reservations across the country has historically been exceedingly difficult, with tribal voters sometimes having to travel long distances to their polling place or facing barriers because they don’t have a physical address. In Nevada, the state has now granted tribes a new right that advocates hope will greatly expand voting access — the ability to cast ballots electronically. But what some see as a small measure of justice to equalize voting rights for a people long disenfranchised raises security concerns for others, with potential implications far beyond Nevada’s 28 tribal communities.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.