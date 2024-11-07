Minnesota Frost unveils new jersey for upcoming PWHL season

The Minnesota Frost has unveiled its new look for the 2024-25 season as the team hopes to repeat as league champions in the PWHL.

After winning the Walter Cup last season, the Minnesota Frost has undergone several changes, including a new general manager, a name change from PWHL Minnesota to the Frost and now new uniforms.

The uniforms fully embrace Minnesota’s love for purple, which is featured as the home jersey’s main color and prominently in the team’s logo. The away jersey, on the other hand, goes for the traditional white.

The Frost says their jerseys were made to capture the look of Minnesota’s winters with white accents on the uniform to create an “icy” contrast and sharpness. The jersey numbers also have a motif inspired by their logo, a feature given to every PWHL team to make their numbers stand out from one another.

“It is exciting to see the league take another step forward and give each of our teams an identity,” said Frost Head Coach Ken Klee. “I can’t wait to see those uniforms in front of our great fans this season.”

You can by home replica jerseys online now by clicking HERE, but they won’t be available in stores until Nov. 14.

Fans will be able to see the jerseys in action for the first time on Sunday, Dec. 1 when the Frost host the New York Sirens for their regular season opener.

Tickets are available at the Minnesota Frost Website.