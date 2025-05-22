Minnesota DNR gives water safety tips ahead of holiday weekend

Ahead of what many call the unofficial start to summer, the Minnesota DNR officials spoke about all things water safety on Thursday morning.

While the DNR says deaths related to boating have been low the past two years, they want to make sure that trend doesn’t stop this year, especially due to what they say are increasingly busier waterways across the state.

There will be extra enforcement on the water this weekend to help keep people safe.

Water safety tips from the DNR include:

Wearing life jackets — 90% of boating deaths in Minnesota involved people who weren’t wearing life jackets, the DNR said.

Not boating or operating other watercraft while under the influence of alcohol

Make sure you have proper and working safety equipment and enough life jackets on the boat

Minimize distractions while you’re on the water

DNR officials also spoke about a new law expanding training requirements for boaters this season. Beginning July 1, anyone operating a boat or other watercraft will need a valid permit if they were born after July 1, 1987. The goal of this is to make boating safer by making sure everyone operating a watercraft has the proper training.

