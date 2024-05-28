Minnesota disaster response team to help in Iowa after deadly tornadoes

Minnesota is sending a disaster response team to Iowa to help local first responders as communities work to recover from the destructive and deadly tornadoes that tore through the state last week.

Gov. Tim Walz announced the deployment of eight members of the Minnesota All Hazards Incident Management Team (MN-AHIMT) on Tuesday.

The public safety professionals are highly trained and will give Iowa emergency management help with operations ranging from volunteer management and the disaster declaration process to debris cleanup.

“In Minnesota we’re no strangers to the devastation of tornadoes. We know the heartbreak that accompanies the loss of homes and businesses and the necessity of working together to rebuild,” Walz said. “In the wake of this storm, we are stepping up to support our neighbors. My heart goes out to the community of Greenfield as they recover.”

RELATED: Cleanup process begins after strong storms move through the Midwest

Last week’s storms left at least five Iowans dead and hurt dozens more while devastating parts of the state.

The Minnesota team’s deployment is scheduled to last two weeks.