Here is the latest Big Ten Conference sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Iowa men’s basketball coach Ben McCollum has agreed to a six-year, $22.75 million contract that runs through the 2030-31 season. That’s according to the memorandum of understanding he signed last month and was obtained through an Associated Press public records request on Friday. McCollum will earn $3.35 million in his first year, with his compensation rising to $4.1 million in the sixth year. McCollum would be in line for six-figure bonuses if the Hawkeyes reach the NCAA Sweet 16, topped by $400,000 for winning the national championship. McCollum was hired in March to replace the fired Fran McCaffery.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington Huskies wrap up spring football practice with their annual spring game on Friday night. Demond Williams Jr. is the unquestioned quarterback moving forward, there are a couple new coordinators on the scene and some standouts on the defensive side of the ball. All told, it looks like Jedd Fisch is in for a better second season as Washington’s head coach. Williams spent most of last season as the backup to Will Rogers, but flashed his potential in the Sun Bowl against Louisville by completing 26 of 32 passes for 374 yards and four touchdowns. This spring, the quarterback continued to exhibit his deft passing touch, especially on short, rhythm routes.

UNDATED (AP) — A big part of spring football is identifying players on the verge of making breakthroughs. Among Big Ten players on the cusp are Illinois tight end Cole Rusk, Indiana receiver Omar Cooper Jr., Iowa receiver Jacob Gill, Maryland safety Lavain Scruggs, Michigan tight end Jalen Hoffman, Michigan State cornerback Joshua Eaton, Minnesota safety Koi Perich, Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson, Northwestern cornerback Ore Adeyi, Ohio State defensive end Logan George, Oregon receiver Dillon Gresham, Penn State receiver Devonte Ross, Purdue offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner, Rutgers running back Ja’shon Benjamin, USC tight end Walter Matthews, UCLA defensive back Jadyn Marshall, Washington linebacker Jacob Manu and Wisconsin running back Dilin Jones.

UNDATED (AP) — Eleven Big Ten teams have settled on their starting quarterbacks. Ohio State and the six others will carry competitions into preseason practice. Illinois’ Luke Altmyer, Michigan State’s Aidan Chiles, Nebraska’s Dylan Raiola, Penn State’s Drew Allar, Rutgers’ Athan Kaliakmanis, Southern California’s Jayden Maiava and Washington’s Demond Williams Jr. are returning starters. Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza, Iowa’s Mark Gronowski, UCLA’s Nico Iamaleava and Wisconsin’s Billy Edwards Jr. are transfers who have locked up jobs. Julian Sayin appears to have an edge over Lincoln Kienholz at defending national champion Ohio State.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.