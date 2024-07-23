Gov. Walz, EPA announce $200M grant to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Minnesota

Governor Tim Walz and the Environmental Protection Agency’s Regional Administrator Debrah Shore on Tuesday announced $200 million in grants to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Minnesota. They were joined by MPCA Commissioner Katrina Kessler and the Food Group Executive Director Sophia Lenarz-Coy.

The funds were awarded as part of the Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden in 2022.

The money will be used to reduce climate pollution and improve the state’s food system. This will include climate-smart farming practices, using electric vehicles to transport food and creating more food waste prevention programs.

Shore added that the EPA received over 300 applications and only 25 were selected for the grant money. Minnesota was one of four entities in the region to receive money.

In all, the grants are expected to reduce greenhouse gas pollution by as much as 48 million metric-tons by 2030 and 971 metric-tons by 2050, Shore said.