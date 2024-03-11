Fontbonne University in Missouri to close due to budget problems and declining enrollment

By JIM SALTER The Associated Press
A sign for Fontbonne University is displayed Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, at its campus in Clayton, a suburb of St. Louis. The 100-year-old university in Missouri will shut down next year, its president said Monday, March 11, 2024, citing declining enrollment and ongoing budget problems that made it impossible to keep going. (Christine Tannous/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Christine Tannous]

A century-old university near St. Louis will shut down next year. The president of Fontbonne University, in Clayton, Missouri, said Monday that the school will close due to declining enrollment and ongoing budget problems. Fontbonne was founded by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet in 1923, first as a place to educate young Catholic women. Enrollment for the fall semester was 874 students, down sharply from a decade ago. Public and private colleges and universities across the country have announced mass layoffs in recent months, as well as program eliminations and campus closures.

