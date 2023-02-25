Duluth police officer fatally shoots man during arrest

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A Duluth officer fatally shot a man after he charged at police, authorities say.

Chief Mike Ceynowa said it happened as officers were trying to arrest the 34-year-old man Friday afternoon after he made felony threats of violence.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the man was armed with a knife, Ceynowa said.

Ceynowa said officers first fired a Taser and sponge rounds before the man charged. That led one officer to fire, striking the man. He died later at a hospital, and his name has not been released.

The officer who shot the man has been placed on administrative leave, as is standard after a police shooting. The officer’s name has not been released.

Ceynowa said the shooting was captured on bodycam video, but it hasn’t been released publicly yet.

