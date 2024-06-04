Centenarian veterans are sharing their memories of D-Day, 80 years later

CAEN, France (AP) — World War II veterans from across the United States as well as Britain and Canada are in Normandy this week to mark 80 years since the D-Day landings that helped lead to Hitler’s defeat. Few witnesses remain who remember the storied Allied assault, history’s biggest amphibious invasion. The Associated Press is speaking to veterans about their role in freeing France and Europe from the Nazi grip, and what message they want to share with younger generations. They include people like a 101-year-old California man known as Papa Jake who has a huge TikTok following.

