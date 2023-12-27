As the Endangered Species Act turns 50, those who first enforced it reflect on its mixed legacy

By TRAVIS LOLLER The Associated Press
In this 1979 photograph, Jim Williams speaks during a protest against the damming of the Little Tennessee River, home or the Snail Darter, in Tenn. The fish was at the center of a battle between developers of the Tellico Dam and conservationists. (Courtesy of C. Kenneth Dodd Jr. via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/C. Kenneth Dodd Jr.]

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — On Dec. 28, 1973, President Richard Nixon signed the Endangered Species Act. The powerful law charged the federal government with saving every endangered plant and animal in America. It enjoyed nearly unanimous bipartisan support but soon became controversial. The United States’ own national animals, the bison and the bald eagle, had been driven to near extinction. When they started to recover, Americans saw the Endangered Species Act as a success. But when animals that people had never heard of began interfering with development, it was a different story. Whether the government should try to save all species from extinction, or if not, where to draw the line, became a point of conflict that has never been fully resolved.

