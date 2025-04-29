AP Trending SummaryBrief at 7:42 p.m. EDT

Prank calls to other players unrelated to the one received by Shedeur Sanders, AP source says

The prank call to Shedeur Sanders during the NFL draft wasn’t related to the ones other players received, according to a person familiar with the league’s investigation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the investigation is ongoing. Tyler Warren, Kyle McCord, Mason Graham and Chase Lundt also have reported receiving prank calls. The call to Sanders, who was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round, made headlines when the Atlanta Falcons said defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich’s son was responsible. Sanders received a prank call on the second day of the draft while waiting after entering the draft expecting to be a first-round pick.

Take It Down Act, addressing nonconsensual deepfakes and ‘revenge porn,’ passes. What is it?

The Take It Down Act, which seeks to enact stricter penalties for the distribution of non-consensual intimate imagery, sometimes called ‘revenge porn’ online, is heading to President Donald Trump’s signature after its bipartisan passage in congress. The bill, supported by First Lady Melania Trump, was introduced by Sen. Ted Cruz, a Republican from Texas and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat from Minnesota, in 2018. It passed in the Senate in February and the House this week. Critics say the bill is too broad and could lead to censorship and First Amendment issues.

Runaway kangaroo on the loose named Sheila shuts down Alabama interstate

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (AP) — A runaway kangaroo shut down a stretch of interstate in Alabama on Tuesday. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the kangaroo was spotted hopping along Interstate 85 in Macon County, which is just east of Montgomery. Troopers shut down both sides of the interstate. They eventually captured the animal with the help of its owner. The animal’s owner, Patrick Starr, told The Associated Press that the animal’s name is Sheila. She was uninjured and is home safe.

Coca-Cola reports better-than-expected quarterly profit, says it can manage through tariffs

Coca-Cola reported better-than-expected earnings in the first quarter and said the impact of tariffs on its business are likely to be “manageable.” Coke and other beverage companies are facing a 25% tariff on the aluminum they use for cans. The beverage giant said Tuesday that its revenue fell 2% to $11.1 billion in the January-March period. In the U.S., sales were hurt by a video suggesting that Coke had reported its own workers to U.S. immigration officials. Coke Chairman and CEO James Quincey said the video was false and the company is working to win back Hispanic buyers.

Man arrested following death of ice hockey player Adam Johnson won’t face charges

LONDON (AP) — British prosecutors say a man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of ice hockey player Adam Johnson has been told he will not face charges. Johnson played for the Nottingham Panthers and died shortly after his neck had been sliced in a collision with Sheffield Steelers defenseman Matt Petgrave during a game on Oct. 28, 2023. A man was arrested two weeks later and though police did not publicly identified him, Petgrave himself said in a crowdfunding appeal for legal fees that he was the subject of an investigation. The Crown Prosecution Service says it decided it would not bring criminal charges because “there is not a realistic prospect of conviction for any criminal offense.”

Commanders and Washington agree to a deal to build at RFK Stadium site, a nearly $4 billion project

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington’s NFL franchise is set to return to the nation’s capital. Mayor Muriel Bowser says the District of Columbia and the Commanders reached an agreement to construct a new home for the football team in the city on the site of the old RFK Stadium. The project will cost the team and city nearly $4 billion, with the Commanders paying $2.7 billion. Commanders ownership has been considering places in Washington, Maryland and Virginia since buying the team from Dan Snyder in 2022. Washington has played in Landover, Maryland, since moving there in 1997.

A trial begins in Paris over the jewel heist aimed at Kim Kardashian in 2016

PARIS (AP) — A trial has begun in Paris over the 2016 heist in which armed robbers tied up Kim Kardashian and stole millions of dollars’ worth of jewelry during Fashion Week. The robbery was considered the biggest heist targeting an individual that Paris had seen in decades. Ten people face charges of robbery and kidnapping. Two have acknowledged their participation. The others have denied it. Kardashian’s lawyers say she will testify in person. She is expected to speak on May 13. The trial is scheduled to run through May 23.

Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Bad Company, Cyndi Lauper and Outkast get into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

NEW YORK (AP) — First-time nominees Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker and Bad Company will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. They’re in a class that also includes pop star Cyndi Lauper, the hip-hop pioneers Outkast, the rock duo The White Stripes and grunge masters Soundgarden. Salt-N-Pepa, the first female rap act to achieve gold and platinum status, and the late singer-songwriter Warren Zevon will get the Musical Influence Award. The late record producer Thom Bell, pianist Nicky Hopkins and bassist Carol Kaye will each get the Musical Excellence Award. The induction ceremony will take place in Los Angeles this fall.

The women of ‘Andor’ see their roles get bigger, and go deeper, in Season 2

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Season 2 of the “Star Wars” series “Andor” gives major depth and breadth to the women who play key supporting roles. The next three episodes that drop on Disney+ on Tuesday shows the internal conflict of Mon Mothma as she goes from senator to rebel leader. Actor Genevieve O’Reilly says she relished the dynamic role, especially in a scene where she dances through her difficulties at her daughter’s wedding. Adria Arjona, who plays the title character’s partner Bix Caleen, says she’s never had a role where she has gotten to depict such a broad range of emotions and life experiences.

A man airlifted from Japan’s Mount Fuji returns to the slope days later and is rescued again

TOKYO (AP) — Police in Japan say that climber who was airlifted with altitude sickness from near the peak of Japan’s Mount Fuji last week returned to the slope and was rescued for a second time just four days later. Officials are urging people to be aware of the harsh conditions at the country’s tallest peak during its off-season. The climber was identified only as a 27-year-old Chinese student living in Japan. He made an emergency call on April 22 and was airlifted after developing symptoms of altitude sickness. He returned to the mountain on Saturday to search for his cell phone, and apparently developed altitude sickness again.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.