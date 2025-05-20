AP Trending SummaryBrief at 7:39 a.m. EDT

Home Depot’s revenue rises in first quarter as customers spend more tackling smaller projects

Home Depot’s revenue climbed in the first quarter as customers spent slightly more as they tackled smaller projects. Revenue rose to $39.86 billion from $36.42 billion a year earlier, beating the $39.3 billion that analysts polled by FactSet expected. Sales at stores open at least a year, a key gauge of a retailer’s health, edged down 0.3%. In the U.S., comparable store sales climbed 0.2%. Customer transactions rose 2.1% in the quarter. The amount shoppers spent climbed to $90.71 per average ticket from $90.68 in the prior-year period.

Passenger jet had to abort takeoff to avoid runway collision at New York’s LaGuardia Airport

Federal officials are investigating why two planes got dangerously close on a runway at New York’s LaGuardia Airport earlier this month despite the airport being equipped with an advanced surface radar system that’s designed to help prevent such close calls. Both the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board said Monday they are investigating the May 6 incident. A Republic Airways jet had to abort takeoff because a United Airlines plane was still taxiing across the runway. Renee Hoffer said she and the other passengers were thrown forward so hard when the plane abruptly stopped that she wound up in the emergency room the next day with a pinched nerve.

Trump administration agrees to pay nearly $5M to settle suit over Ashli Babbitt shooting in Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has agreed to pay just under $5 million to settle a wrongful death lawsuit that Ashli Babbitt’s family filed over her shooting by an officer during the U.S. Capitol riot. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the settlement who insisted on anonymity to discuss terms of a deal that have not been made public. The settlement will resolve the $30 million federal lawsuit that Babbitt’s estate filed last year in Washington. On Jan. 6, 2021, a Capitol police officer shot Babbitt as she tried to climb through the broken window of a barricaded door.

Austria welcomes JJ back home with cheers, hugs and roses after he wins the Eurovision Song Contest

VIENNA (AP) — Austrian fans have enthusiastically welcomed classically trained singer JJ back home at Vienna airport after he won the Eurovision Song Contest with “Wasted Love.” As JJ walked through the gate, hundreds of fans on Sunday cheered, some played JJ’s song, and others surrounded the new star, hugging him and asking for autographs. The 24-year-old countertenor’s winning song combines operatic, multi-octave vocals with a techno twist. He also sings at the Vienna State Opera. Austria’s leaders were among the first to congratulate JJ on Sunday morning, including President Alexander van der Bellen in a video posted on X.

President Trump signs Take It Down Act, addressing nonconsensual deepfakes. What is it?

President Donald Trump has signed the Take It Down Act, which seeks to enact stricter penalties for the distribution of non-consensual intimate imagery, sometimes called ‘revenge porn’ online. The bill, supported by First Lady Melania Trump, was introduced by Sen. Ted Cruz, a Republican from Texas and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat from Minnesota, in 2018. It passed in the Senate in February and the House in April. Critics say the bill is too broad and could lead to censorship and First Amendment issues.

‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’ tops box office while The Weeknd’s movie falters

“Final Destination: Bloodlines” has topped the domestic box office charts this weekend. According to studio estimates Sunday the film earned $51 million in ticket sales from theaters in the U.S. and Canada. It’s the latest hit from Warner Bros., which also had the third and fourth biggest movies of the weekend in “Sinners” and “A Minecraft Movie.” Disney’s “Thunderbolts” placed second. Opening outside of the top five was The Weeknd’s experimental thriller “Hurry Up Tomorrow,” which failed to connect with audiences. Next weekend sees two big films hitting theaters in “Mission: Impossible 8” and “Lilo & Stitch.”

Caitlin Clark says flagrant foul for shoving Angel Reese was not ‘malicious’

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese rivalry has added another chapter. Reese took exception to Clark’s hard foul with 4:38 left in the third quarter as the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky opened their seasons on Saturday. After Reese grabbed an offensive rebound, Clark slapped Reese across the arm, knocking the ball away and Reese to the floor. Reese then jumped up and confronted Clark as Fever center Aliyah Boston jumped in between the two players. Following a replay review, the referees upgraded the foul to a flagrant one and called double technical fouls on Boston and Reese.

Antonio Brown detained after gunshots outside Adin Ross’ boxing event

MIAMI (AP) — Ex-NFL star Antonio Brown says he was briefly detained by police following an altercation in which gunshots were fired outside Adin Ross’ celebrity boxing event in Miami. Miami police confirmed in a written statement that officers responded to the area at about 3 a.m. after receiving an alert from the gunshot-detection system ShotSpotter. Officer Kiara Delva, a department spokeswoman, said police questioned several people but made no arrests. Brown posted on social media that he had been “jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me” at the popular streamer Ross’ event.

Bird man on red carpet leaves Cannes squawking

CANNES, France (AP) — Stars in glamorous gowns often peacock on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, but one attendee Saturday night literally came as a bird. Ahead of the the premiere of Lynne Ramsay’s “Die, My Love,” with Robert Pattinson and Jennifer Lawrence, a man came fully dressed as bird, complete with a beak and feathers. The costume had a purpose. It was a tie-in with the documentary “I Love Peru,” which is playing in the Cannes Classics section. The costume was specifically a condor, which in Peru has been seen as a creature connecting heaven and earth. The Cannes Film Festival recently banned nudity and “excessively voluminous” gowns. But it has no policy against condors.

NJ Transit engineers could walk off the job Friday, leaving some 100,000 commuters in the lurch

Some 100,000 commuters who work in New Jersey and New York City could soon be scrambling for other ways to reach their destinations if New Jersey Transit engineers walk off the job early Friday. The nation’s third largest transit system operates buses and rail in New Jersey, providing nearly 1 million weekday trips, including into New York City. If the walkout occurs, all NJ Transit commuter trains will stop running. Wages have been the main sticking point of the negotiations between the agency and the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen.

