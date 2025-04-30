AP Trending SummaryBrief at 6:23 p.m. EDT

UNC’s Belichick defends Hudson as ‘doing her job’ after interjecting during CBS interview

North Carolina football coach Bill Belichick has defended girlfriend Jordon Hudson for interjecting during a CBS interviewer’s questions about their relationship and said she was “simply doing her job.” The six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach issued a statement through UNC on Wednesday. That followed an appearance on “CBS News Sunday Morning” to promote his upcoming book on his coaching life. In the interview, Hudson objected to a question about how the two had met. The 73-year-old Belichick said in his statement that the segment presents “selectively edited clips” to “suggest a false narrative” that the 24-year-old Hudson tried to control the interview.

Giannis Antetokounmpo enters this offseason with a big question awaiting him. Stay or go?

Giannis Antetokounmpo had to have known the question was coming. “Do you think that you can still win that second championship here in Milwaukee after a third straight first-round exit?” It was a more than fair question posed to the Bucks star after the Bucks’ season ended in Indianapolis on Tuesday night. Antetokounmpo is surely asking himself the same question right about now. Antetokounmpo didn’t have a public answer for it following the 119-118 overtime, season-ending loss in Game 5 of Round 1 against Indiana. He probably doesn’t have a private answer to it, either. But he needs that answer sometime over the coming days or weeks.

The home of Elon Musk’s SpaceX could become an official Texas city called Starbase

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Elon Musk has for years made Texas his business home and playground as he launches rockets and builds cars in the Lone Star state. Now, a new Musk project is taking shape. A vote is scheduled Saturday to turn the South Texas home of his SpaceX rocket company into an official city known as Starbase. Approval is likely. Most of the eligible voters are SpaceX workers. But that vote and other proposals to give the city new authority to close beaches for rocket launches has drawn critics who say the change would give Musk and his company town too much power.

NFL fines Falcons and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich following prank call to Shedeur Sanders

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have been fined $250,000 and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich has been fined $100,000 as a result of Ulbrich’s son participating in a prank call to Shedeur Sanders during the NFL draft. The NFL confirmed the fines for the roles the Falcons and Ulbrich played in failing to prevent the disclosure of confidential information distributed to the club ahead of the draft. The Falcons, who disclosed the role of Ulbrich’s 21-year-old son Jax in the prank call Friday as the son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders was waiting for his name to be called in the draft, said they accept the discipline from the league.

Barcelona and Inter Milan draw 3-3 in thrilling first leg of their Champions League semifinal

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona and Inter Milan have delivered a thrilling 3-3 draw in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal. Marcus Thuram and Denzel Dumfries had Inter up 2-0 before Lamine Yamal sparked the hosts into action with a goal in the 24th. Ferran Torres leveled by halftime. Dumfries put Inter back ahead in the second half before Raphinha’s long strike found the net. Except for Inter’s start and strength in set pieces, Barcelona imposed its game and had 66% possession and created seven shots on goal to Inter’s three — but had to settle for a draw. It sets up a must-see second leg in Milan next week.

A town refuses to give up the school’s Native American mascot — and gets Trump’s support

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. (AP) — A New York City suburb has become the latest flashpoint in the enduring debate over the place of Indigenous imagery in American sports. President Donald Trump this month ordered the U.S. Department of Education to launch an investigation into the dispute over the Massapequa Chiefs logo and team name. The agency says it’s looking into whether New York officials are discriminating against the Long Island school district by threatening to withhold funding over the dispute. Massapequa challenged the state’s 2023 ban on Native American mascots on constitutional grounds, but its lawsuit was dismissed by a federal judge last month.

Take It Down Act, addressing nonconsensual deepfakes and ‘revenge porn,’ passes. What is it?

The Take It Down Act, which seeks to enact stricter penalties for the distribution of non-consensual intimate imagery, sometimes called ‘revenge porn’ online, is heading to President Donald Trump’s signature after its bipartisan passage in congress. The bill, supported by First Lady Melania Trump, was introduced by Sen. Ted Cruz, a Republican from Texas and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat from Minnesota, in 2018. It passed in the Senate in February and the House this week. Critics say the bill is too broad and could lead to censorship and First Amendment issues.

Runaway kangaroo on the loose named Sheila shuts down Alabama interstate

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (AP) — A runaway kangaroo shut down a stretch of interstate in Alabama on Tuesday. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the kangaroo was spotted hopping along Interstate 85 in Macon County, which is just east of Montgomery. Troopers shut down both sides of the interstate. They eventually captured the animal with the help of its owner. The animal’s owner, Patrick Starr, told The Associated Press that the animal’s name is Sheila. She was uninjured and is home safe.

Coca-Cola reports better-than-expected quarterly profit, says it can manage through tariffs

Coca-Cola reported better-than-expected earnings in the first quarter and said the impact of tariffs on its business are likely to be “manageable.” Coke and other beverage companies are facing a 25% tariff on the aluminum they use for cans. The beverage giant said Tuesday that its revenue fell 2% to $11.1 billion in the January-March period. In the U.S., sales were hurt by a video suggesting that Coke had reported its own workers to U.S. immigration officials. Coke Chairman and CEO James Quincey said the video was false and the company is working to win back Hispanic buyers.

Man arrested following death of ice hockey player Adam Johnson won’t face charges

LONDON (AP) — British prosecutors say a man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of ice hockey player Adam Johnson has been told he will not face charges. Johnson played for the Nottingham Panthers and died shortly after his neck had been sliced in a collision with Sheffield Steelers defenseman Matt Petgrave during a game on Oct. 28, 2023. A man was arrested two weeks later and though police did not publicly identified him, Petgrave himself said in a crowdfunding appeal for legal fees that he was the subject of an investigation. The Crown Prosecution Service says it decided it would not bring criminal charges because “there is not a realistic prospect of conviction for any criminal offense.”

