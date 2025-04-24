AP Trending SummaryBrief at 3:44 p.m. EDT

Dozens of ancient artifacts seized in Greek island smuggling raid

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Authorities on the Greek island of Crete have arrested six people allegedly involved in an antiquities smuggling operation. The suspects were attempting to sell numerous ancient artifacts and were arrested during a police sting operation. Recovered items include 15 oil lamps, 17 figurines, ceramic vessels, and a marble sculpture of a child’s head from various ancient Greek periods. Police also seized metal detectors, scanning equipment, firearms, ammunition, cannabis, and over 3,000 euros. All suspects face charges including criminal organization membership and violating cultural heritage protection laws. Greece continues battling the illicit antiquities trade that supplies the international black market despite strict regulations.

‘SNL’ to close out its 50th season with Scarlett Johansson and Bad Bunny

NEW YORK (AP) — “Saturday Night Live” will close out its epic 50th season with Scarlett Johansson as host and Bad Bunny as musical guest. NBC announced the lineup for its final three shows on Thursday, with Johansson and Bad Bunny headlining the May 17 show. The final bloc of three episodes will begin May 3 with “Abbott Elementary” creator and star Quinta Brunson hosting and Benson Boone performing. Walton Goggins, who has had a major TV spring with roles in “The White Lotus” and “The Righteous Gemstones,” will host on May 10. Arcade Fire will make their sixth appearance as musical guest, 18 years after their first.

Nintendo Switch 2 preorders see ‘overwhelming’ demand, frustrations for hopeful buyers

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. preorders for the Nintendo Switch 2 kicked off shortly after the clock struck midnight Thursday. But chaos soon ensued amid high demand. Scores of consumers hoping to be among the first to own Nintendo’s latest gaming console — which is set to officially launch June 5 — jumped online to try and snag a preorder. And while some lucky buyers found success, many others ran into frustrating delays or saw listings appear to quickly sell out at participating retailers like Target, Walmart and Best Buy in the wee hours of the night. GameStop also begun accepting preorders for the Switch 2 Thursday — hours following the late night launches at other retailers — and quickly reported “overwhelming demand.”

Spaceship carrying 3 Chinese astronauts docks with Tiangong space station in latest crew rotation

JIUQUAN, China (AP) — A spaceship carrying three astronauts has docked with China’s space station in the latest crew rotation. The Shenzhou 20 spaceship took off as planned atop China’s workhorse Long March 2F rocket at 5:17 p.m. local time on Thursday. It reached the Tiangong space station about 6.5 hours later. The rocket lifted off from the launch center in Jiuquan, on the edge of the Gobi Desert in northwestern China. The Tiangong, or “Heavenly Palace,” space station has made China a major contender in space. It was entirely Chinese-built after the country was excluded from the International Space Station over U.S. national security concerns.

One Tech Tip: Thinking of buying a secondhand phone? Some tips on what to look for

LONDON (AP) — New smartphones aren’t cheap and prices could get even higher amid global trade tensions. To save money, consider buying a secondhand device. As each new model release sends consumers rushing to upgrade, they’ll selling or trading in their existing devices, which usually have lots of life left. There are numerous places online to buy secondhand phones, but scams abound. The usual advice applies: check reviews, look for trusted sellers and guarantees, and avoid deals that seem too good to be true. Secondhand platforms have their own system but keep in mind there’s no universally standardized system. Experts advise buyers to look for a phone that’s about three generations old.

Chicago Bears great Steve McMichael dies at 67 after battle with ALS

CHICAGO (AP) — Steve McMichael, a star defensive tackle on the Chicago Bears’ famed 1985 Super Bowl championship team, has died following a battle with ALS. He was 67. McMichael’s publicist, Betsy Shepherd, told The Associated Press that he died Wednesday afternoon. McMichael had a larger-than-life personality that made him a fixture in the Windy City for decades and a natural for professional wrestling. He was a two-time All-Pro and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2024. He ranks second to Richard Dent on the Bears’ career sacks list. McMichael revealed in April 2021 that he was battling ALS.

Twins legends Tony Oliva and Kent Hrbek are recovering from strokes suffered days apart

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins say retired stars Tony Oliva and Kent Hrbek are recovering from strokes suffered days apart. The 86-year-old Oliva had what the team called “a series of mini strokes” over the past month but is expected to make a full recovery. The 64-year-old Hrbek suffered a minor stroke following knee surgery in early April and is recovering at home. The team hopes to see both of them back at the ballpark soon. The duo had their numbers retired by the Twins, and they are represented by bronze statues outside Target Field in Minneapolis.

Belgian teenagers found with 5,000 ants to be sentenced in 2 weeks

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Two Belgian teenagers who were found with thousands of ants valued at $9,200 and allegedly destined for European and Asian markets will be sentenced in two weeks. A Kenyan magistrate said Wednesday she would take time to review environmental impact and psychological reports filed in court before passing sentence on May 7. Belgian nationals Lornoy David and Seppe Lodewijckx, both 19 years old, were arrested on April 5 with 5,000 ants at a guest house. They were charged on April 15 with violating wildlife conservation laws. The Kenya Wildlife Service said the case represents “a shift in trafficking trends — from iconic large mammals to lesser-known yet ecologically critical species.”

Swimmer’s remains found after shark attack in waters off Israel’s Mediterranean coast

JERUSALEM (AP) — A man has died after being attacked by a shark off Israel’s Mediterranean coast. A search was conducted following the incident on Monday in an area that has long seen close encounters between sharks and beachgoers who sometimes seek them out. Conservation groups have appealed to the authorities to take more steps to separate beachgoers from the marine predators. Many Israelis were seen swimming with the sharks in thigh-deep water in the days leading up to the attack. Some tugged on the sharks’ fins, and others threw them fish to eat. The victim’s wife denied Wednesday that he engaged in any inappropriate behavior while swimming with the sharks.

