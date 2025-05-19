AP Trending SummaryBrief at 3:43 p.m. EDT

Austria welcomes JJ back home with cheers, hugs and roses after he wins the Eurovision Song Contest

VIENNA (AP) — Austrian fans have enthusiastically welcomed classically trained singer JJ back home at Vienna airport after he won the Eurovision Song Contest with “Wasted Love.” As JJ walked through the gate, hundreds of fans on Sunday cheered, some played JJ’s song, and others surrounded the new star, hugging him and asking for autographs. The 24-year-old countertenor’s winning song combines operatic, multi-octave vocals with a techno twist. He also sings at the Vienna State Opera. Austria’s leaders were among the first to congratulate JJ on Sunday morning, including President Alexander van der Bellen in a video posted on X.

President Trump signs Take It Down Act, addressing nonconsensual deepfakes. What is it?

President Donald Trump has signed the Take It Down Act, which seeks to enact stricter penalties for the distribution of non-consensual intimate imagery, sometimes called ‘revenge porn’ online. The bill, supported by First Lady Melania Trump, was introduced by Sen. Ted Cruz, a Republican from Texas and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat from Minnesota, in 2018. It passed in the Senate in February and the House in April. Critics say the bill is too broad and could lead to censorship and First Amendment issues.

‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’ tops box office while The Weeknd’s movie falters

“Final Destination: Bloodlines” has topped the domestic box office charts this weekend. According to studio estimates Sunday the film earned $51 million in ticket sales from theaters in the U.S. and Canada. It’s the latest hit from Warner Bros., which also had the third and fourth biggest movies of the weekend in “Sinners” and “A Minecraft Movie.” Disney’s “Thunderbolts” placed second. Opening outside of the top five was The Weeknd’s experimental thriller “Hurry Up Tomorrow,” which failed to connect with audiences. Next weekend sees two big films hitting theaters in “Mission: Impossible 8” and “Lilo & Stitch.”

Caitlin Clark says flagrant foul for shoving Angel Reese was not ‘malicious’

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese rivalry has added another chapter. Reese took exception to Clark’s hard foul with 4:38 left in the third quarter as the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky opened their seasons on Saturday. After Reese grabbed an offensive rebound, Clark slapped Reese across the arm, knocking the ball away and Reese to the floor. Reese then jumped up and confronted Clark as Fever center Aliyah Boston jumped in between the two players. Following a replay review, the referees upgraded the foul to a flagrant one and called double technical fouls on Boston and Reese.

Antonio Brown detained after gunshots outside Adin Ross’ boxing event

MIAMI (AP) — Ex-NFL star Antonio Brown says he was briefly detained by police following an altercation in which gunshots were fired outside Adin Ross’ celebrity boxing event in Miami. Miami police confirmed in a written statement that officers responded to the area at about 3 a.m. after receiving an alert from the gunshot-detection system ShotSpotter. Officer Kiara Delva, a department spokeswoman, said police questioned several people but made no arrests. Brown posted on social media that he had been “jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me” at the popular streamer Ross’ event.

Bird man on red carpet leaves Cannes squawking

CANNES, France (AP) — Stars in glamorous gowns often peacock on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, but one attendee Saturday night literally came as a bird. Ahead of the the premiere of Lynne Ramsay’s “Die, My Love,” with Robert Pattinson and Jennifer Lawrence, a man came fully dressed as bird, complete with a beak and feathers. The costume had a purpose. It was a tie-in with the documentary “I Love Peru,” which is playing in the Cannes Classics section. The costume was specifically a condor, which in Peru has been seen as a creature connecting heaven and earth. The Cannes Film Festival recently banned nudity and “excessively voluminous” gowns. But it has no policy against condors.

NJ Transit engineers could walk off the job Friday, leaving some 100,000 commuters in the lurch

Some 100,000 commuters who work in New Jersey and New York City could soon be scrambling for other ways to reach their destinations if New Jersey Transit engineers walk off the job early Friday. The nation’s third largest transit system operates buses and rail in New Jersey, providing nearly 1 million weekday trips, including into New York City. If the walkout occurs, all NJ Transit commuter trains will stop running. Wages have been the main sticking point of the negotiations between the agency and the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen.

Musician charged with Chris Brown in alleged London nightclub assault

LONDON (AP) — British police say a musician and friend of Chris Brown has been charged alongside the Grammy-winning singer on allegations they beat and seriously injured a music producer at a London nightclub in 2023. Omololu Akinlolu, who performs under the name “Hoody Baby,” is due to appear Saturday in Manchester Magistrates’ Court on a charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. Brown was jailed without bail on the same charge Friday, throwing his upcoming tour into question. Akinlolu is a rapper from Dallas, Texas, who has collaborated with Brown and Lil Wayne. Police say Akinlolu is charged in connection with the same incident as Brown.

There’s an American pope, and he’s just like us. At least, we really, really want him to be

WASHINGTON (AP) — Popes — they’re just like us? Not exactly, but you wouldn’t know that by the American fanfare surrounding the newly minted Pope Leo XIV. The former Bob Prevost has been called out for his purported eating proclivities, for his affinity to baseball, for his relationship with his brothers and more. Why are we so focused on making the leader of the Catholic Church into a regular guy from the Midwest? The answer lies in Americans’ peculiar and complex relationship with fame and power.

Missing hiker survived for weeks in California wilderness by foraging and drinking melted snow

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 28-year-old woman described how she survived for weeks outdoors in California’s eastern Sierra mountains by foraging for food and drinking melted snow after a solo camping trip went awry during harsh winter weather. Tiffany Slaton detailed her ordeal during a news conference Friday with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Department. It was two days after she was found in a cabin that the owner had left unlocked to help wayward hikers. Slaton had been on an extended biking and backpacking trip. Authorities say she trekked at least 20 miles (32 kilometers) in extreme conditions.

