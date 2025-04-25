AP Trending SummaryBrief at 12:59 p.m. EDT

Driver convicted of first-degree murder in case of Colorado teens who threw fatal rock at car

The last of three friends accused of killing a driver in Colorado by throwing a rock through the windshield of her car has been convicted. A jury on Friday found Joseph Koenig guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of Alexa Bartell in 2023. The verdict came after a trial in which his two friends testified that he was the one who threw the rock at her car as they sped past. They both pleaded guilty to lesser charges under plea deals and face possible sentences of more than 20 years.

Adrian Peterson faces DWI charge in Minnesota after arrest following Vikings draft party

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former star running back Adrian Peterson has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving in Minnesota after appearing at an NFL draft party for Vikings fans. Peterson was booked in the Hennepin County jail and released on a $4,000 bond. The 40-year-old faces a fourth-degree misdemeanor charge of driving while impaired. State Patrol Lt. Mike Lee told the Minnesota Star Tribune that a trooper observed Peterson driving 83 mph in a 55-mph zone and administered a preliminary breath test that measured his blood alcohol content at 0.14%. The legal driving limit in Minnesota is 0.08%.

3 men sentenced to over a century in prison after plot to kill a ringleader in UK’s biggest heist

LONDON (AP) — Three men who plotted to kill a former cage fighter, who years before had been convicted of being one of the ringleaders in the U.K.’s biggest-ever heist, have been sentenced to a collective term of over a century in prison. Daniel Kelly, 46, and brothers Louis Ahearne, 36, and Stewart Ahearne, 46, were found guilty by a jury last month for conspiracy to murder Paul Allen, then 41, in 2019. Police said the details of the case and the criminal backgrounds of the three men, who were also involved in the burglary of a Geneva museum a month before the shooting, resembled the plot of a Hollywood crime caper.

Dozens of ancient artifacts seized in Greek island smuggling raid

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Authorities on the Greek island of Crete have arrested six people allegedly involved in an antiquities smuggling operation. The suspects were attempting to sell numerous ancient artifacts and were arrested during a police sting operation. Recovered items include 15 oil lamps, 17 figurines, ceramic vessels, and a marble sculpture of a child’s head from various ancient Greek periods. Police also seized metal detectors, scanning equipment, firearms, ammunition, cannabis, and over 3,000 euros. All suspects face charges including criminal organization membership and violating cultural heritage protection laws. Greece continues battling the illicit antiquities trade that supplies the international black market despite strict regulations.

‘SNL’ to close out its 50th season with Scarlett Johansson and Bad Bunny

NEW YORK (AP) — “Saturday Night Live” will close out its epic 50th season with Scarlett Johansson as host and Bad Bunny as musical guest. NBC announced the lineup for its final three shows on Thursday, with Johansson and Bad Bunny headlining the May 17 show. The final bloc of three episodes will begin May 3 with “Abbott Elementary” creator and star Quinta Brunson hosting and Benson Boone performing. Walton Goggins, who has had a major TV spring with roles in “The White Lotus” and “The Righteous Gemstones,” will host on May 10. Arcade Fire will make their sixth appearance as musical guest, 18 years after their first.

Nintendo Switch 2 preorders see ‘overwhelming’ demand, frustrations for hopeful buyers

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. preorders for the Nintendo Switch 2 kicked off shortly after the clock struck midnight Thursday. But chaos soon ensued amid high demand. Scores of consumers hoping to be among the first to own Nintendo’s latest gaming console — which is set to officially launch June 5 — jumped online to try and snag a preorder. And while some lucky buyers found success, many others ran into frustrating delays or saw listings quickly sell out at participating retailers like Target, Walmart and Best Buy in the wee hours of the night. GameStop also begun accepting preorders for the Switch 2 Thursday — hours following the late night launches at other retailers — and quickly reported “overwhelming demand.”

Spaceship carrying 3 Chinese astronauts docks with Tiangong space station in latest crew rotation

JIUQUAN, China (AP) — A spaceship carrying three astronauts has docked with China’s space station in the latest crew rotation. The Shenzhou 20 spaceship took off as planned atop China’s workhorse Long March 2F rocket at 5:17 p.m. local time on Thursday. It reached the Tiangong space station about 6.5 hours later. The rocket lifted off from the launch center in Jiuquan, on the edge of the Gobi Desert in northwestern China. The Tiangong, or “Heavenly Palace,” space station has made China a major contender in space. It was entirely Chinese-built after the country was excluded from the International Space Station over U.S. national security concerns.

One Tech Tip: Thinking of buying a secondhand phone? Some tips on what to look for

LONDON (AP) — New smartphones aren’t cheap and prices could get even higher amid global trade tensions. To save money, consider buying a secondhand device. As each new model release sends consumers rushing to upgrade, they’ll selling or trading in their existing devices, which usually have lots of life left. There are numerous places online to buy secondhand phones, but scams abound. The usual advice applies: check reviews, look for trusted sellers and guarantees, and avoid deals that seem too good to be true. Secondhand platforms have their own system but keep in mind there’s no universally standardized system. Experts advise buyers to look for a phone that’s about three generations old.

Chicago Bears great Steve McMichael dies at 67 after battle with ALS

CHICAGO (AP) — Steve McMichael, a star defensive tackle on the Chicago Bears’ famed 1985 Super Bowl championship team, has died following a battle with ALS. He was 67. McMichael’s publicist, Betsy Shepherd, told The Associated Press that he died Wednesday afternoon. McMichael had a larger-than-life personality that made him a fixture in the Windy City for decades and a natural for professional wrestling. He was a two-time All-Pro and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2024. He ranks second to Richard Dent on the Bears’ career sacks list. McMichael revealed in April 2021 that he was battling ALS.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.