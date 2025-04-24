AP Trending SummaryBrief at 12:27 p.m. EDT

One Tech Tip: Thinking of buying a secondhand phone? Some tips on what to look for

LONDON (AP) — New smartphones aren’t cheap and prices could get even higher amid global trade tensions. To save money, consider buying a secondhand device. As each new model release sends consumers rushing to upgrade, they’ll selling or trading in their existing devices, which usually have lots of life left. There are numerous places online to buy secondhand phones, but scams abound. The usual advice applies: check reviews, look for trusted sellers and guarantees, and avoid deals that seem too good to be true. Secondhand platforms have their own system but keep in mind there’s no universally standardized system. Experts advise buyers to look for a phone that’s about three generations old.

Spaceship carrying 3 Chinese astronauts docks with Tiangong space station in latest crew rotation

JIUQUAN, China (AP) — A spaceship carrying three astronauts has docked with China’s space station in the latest crew rotation. The Shenzhou 20 spaceship took off as planned atop China’s workhorse Long March 2F rocket at 5:17 p.m. local time on Thursday. It reached the Tiangong space station about 6.5 hours later. The rocket lifted off from the launch center in Jiuquan, on the edge of the Gobi Desert in northwestern China. The Tiangong, or “Heavenly Palace,” space station has made China a major contender in space. It was entirely Chinese-built after the country was excluded from the International Space Station over U.S. national security concerns.

Chicago Bears great Steve McMichael dies at 67 after battle with ALS

CHICAGO (AP) — Steve McMichael, a star defensive tackle on the Chicago Bears’ famed 1985 Super Bowl championship team, has died following a battle with ALS. He was 67. McMichael’s publicist, Betsy Shepherd, told The Associated Press that he died Wednesday afternoon. McMichael had a larger-than-life personality that made him a fixture in the Windy City for decades and a natural for professional wrestling. He was a two-time All-Pro and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2024. He ranks second to Richard Dent on the Bears’ career sacks list. McMichael revealed in April 2021 that he was battling ALS.

Twins legends Tony Oliva and Kent Hrbek are recovering from strokes suffered days apart

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins say retired stars Tony Oliva and Kent Hrbek are recovering from strokes suffered days apart. The 86-year-old Oliva had what the team called “a series of mini strokes” over the past month but is expected to make a full recovery. The 64-year-old Hrbek suffered a minor stroke following knee surgery in early April and is recovering at home. The team hopes to see both of them back at the ballpark soon. The duo had their numbers retired by the Twins, and they are represented by bronze statues outside Target Field in Minneapolis.

Belgian teenagers found with 5,000 ants to be sentenced in 2 weeks

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Two Belgian teenagers who were found with thousands of ants valued at $9,200 and allegedly destined for European and Asian markets will be sentenced in two weeks. A Kenyan magistrate said Wednesday she would take time to review environmental impact and psychological reports filed in court before passing sentence on May 7. Belgian nationals Lornoy David and Seppe Lodewijckx, both 19 years old, were arrested on April 5 with 5,000 ants at a guest house. They were charged on April 15 with violating wildlife conservation laws. The Kenya Wildlife Service said the case represents “a shift in trafficking trends — from iconic large mammals to lesser-known yet ecologically critical species.”

Swimmer’s remains found after shark attack in waters off Israel’s Mediterranean coast

JERUSALEM (AP) — A man has died after being attacked by a shark off Israel’s Mediterranean coast. A search was conducted following the incident on Monday in an area that has long seen close encounters between sharks and beachgoers who sometimes seek them out. Conservation groups have appealed to the authorities to take more steps to separate beachgoers from the marine predators. Many Israelis were seen swimming with the sharks in thigh-deep water in the days leading up to the attack. Some tugged on the sharks’ fins, and others threw them fish to eat. The victim’s wife denied Wednesday that he engaged in any inappropriate behavior while swimming with the sharks.

A set of first editions of Shakespeare’s plays could fetch $6 million at auction

LONDON (AP) — A set of the first four editions of William Shakespeare’s collected works is expected to sell for up to 4.5 million pounds ($6 million) at auction next month. Sotheby’s auction house announced the sale on Wednesday, Shakespeare’s 461st birthday. It said the May 23 sale will be the first time since 1989 that a set of the First, Second, Third and Fourth Folios has been offered at auction as a single lot. The First Folio was published in 1623, seven years after Shakespeare’s death. It contains 36 plays, of which half were published there for the first time. Scholars say that without the book, plays including “Macbeth,” “The Tempest” and “Twelfth Night” might have been lost.

Tennessee board recommends that governor pardon country star Jelly Roll

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Board of Parole has recommended a pardon for country music star Jelly Roll, a Nashville native who has spoken openly about his criminal history and what it has taken to overcome it. The board’s action Tuesday leaves the final decision of whether to pardon him up to Gov. Bill Lee. The board issued its nonbinding recommendation unanimously after a hearing that lasted about an hour and 45 minutes with several witnesses advocating for the musician, including Nashville’s sheriff. A pardon is a statement of forgiveness by the state for a crime or crimes.

Musk says he’ll spend less time in Washington and more time running Tesla after its profit plunges

NEW YORK (AP) — Elon Musk says he’ll be spending less time in Washington slashing government costs and more time running Tesla after his electric vehicle company reported a big drop in profits. Tesla struggled to sell vehicles as it faced angry protests over Musk’s leadership of DOGE, a jobs-cutting group that has divided the country. The Austin, Texas, company reported a 71% drop in profits and a 9% decline in revenue for the first quarter. Tesla stuck with its predictions that it will be able to launch a paid driverless robotaxi service in Austin, Texas, in June and have much of its fleet operating by itself next year.

