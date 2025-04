AP Trending SummaryBrief at 10:43 a.m. EDT

Shedeur Sanders’ dramatic fall to Day 3 of the NFL draft is still baffling

Shedeur Sanders’ dramatic fall to Day 3 of the NFL draft baffled fans, analysts and some general managers and coaches. Sanders was considered a top-five overall pick after finishing his career at Colorado but he wasn’t even among the first five quarterbacks selected. He slipped all the way to the fifth round without any obvious explanation, leaving everyone to speculate about his shortcomings and question whether Hall of Fame father Deion Sanders somehow scared teams away. Shedeur Sanders was never involved in any off-field incidents yet his criticized was assailed by various media outlets who cited unidentified sources in the weeks leading up the draft.

Kenyan runner Sawe wins London Marathon after solo breakaway. Asssefa takes women’s race

LONDON (AP) — Sabastian Sawe of Kenya won the London Marathon for his biggest career victory after making a solo breakaway with about 10 kilometers left. Sawe pulled away from a leading group of nine runners about 90 minutes into the race and finished in 2 hours, 2 minutes and 27 seconds. Sawe made his move when his rivals slowed down at a drinks station — opting not to take any water despite warm temperatures. Jacob Kiplimo, the half marathon world record holder who was making his full marathon debut, was the only runner able to give chase but could never get close to erasing the gap. The Ugandan finished about 70 seconds back in second place.

Spielberg, De Niro, Freeman praise Francis Ford Coppola as he accepts the AFI Life Achievement Award

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The annual AFI Life Achievement Award presentation is always a starry night in Hollywood, but Saturday’s ceremony at the Dolby Theatre brought together legendary stars from a seemingly bygone era of cinema to honor Francis Ford Coppola. Steven Spielberg, Robert De Niro and George Lucas were among the stars who sang Coppola’s praises. A founding American Film Institute trustee, Coppola’s recognition from the organization was a kind of full circle moment for the director of films like “Apocalypse Now” and “The Godfather.” Coppola was the 50th recipient of the award first handed out to John Ford in 1973.

Los Angeles police release video of armed confrontation that wounded author, wife of Weezer bassist

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police have released video from the chaotic backyard shooting of author Jillian Lauren, who is married to Weezer bass player Scott Shriner. Lauren was wounded in the April 8 confrontation in the northeast Los Angeles neighborhood of Eagle Rock after stepping into her backyard with a pistol. Officers were searching the area for three men fleeing a car wreck. Police released the excerpts from body camera recordings, surveillance video and audio of 911 dispatch conversations on Friday. In the video, officers peer over a fence and urge a woman to put her gun down.

Virginia Giuffre, who accused Britain’s Prince Andrew in Epstein sex trafficking scandal, has died

Virginia Giuffre, who accused Britain’s Prince Andrew and other influential men of sexually exploiting her as a teenager trafficked by financier Jeffrey Epstein, has died. She was 41. Her publicist confirmed Giuffre died by suicide Friday at her farm in Western Australia. Her publicist said last month that she was hospitalized after a serious accident. Giuffre became an advocate for sex trafficking survivors after emerging as a central figure in Epstein’s prolonged downfall. He killed himself in August 2019 as while awaiting trial on U.S. federal sex trafficking charges involving dozens of teenage girls and young women.

More police videos show early days of Hackman investigation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in New Mexico have released more videos related to their investigation into the deaths of 95-year-old Gene Hackman and his wife. The actor and 65-year-old Betsy Arakawa were found Feb. 26 in their Santa Fe home after maintenance and security workers called police. The records released Friday are hours of video mostly showing officers at work early on in their investigation before they knew how the couple died. Authorities say Arakawa died of a rare rodent-borne disease and Hackman died about a week later of heart disease with complications from Alzheimer’s disease.

Rob Holland, famed aerobatic pilot, dies in crash before Virginia airshow

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Rob Holland, a famed aerobatic pilot who wowed airshow crowds and championship judges, has died in a plane crash in coastal Virginia. The crash occurred Thursday at Joint-Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton. The 50-year-old Holland was scheduled to participate in an airshow at the base this weekend. Officials say the plane was making a normal landing and was not conducting aerobatic maneuvers. Jim Bourke is president of the International Aerobatic Club. He said Holland was probably the best-known airshow pilot and the winningest competitor in aerobatic contests. Holland wowed crowds and judges alike with tight spirals and meticulous loops in the sky with his single-seat airplane.

A letter written onboard the Titanic before it sank sells for almost $400,000 at auction

LONDON (AP) — A lettercard penned by one of the Titanic’s most well-known survivors from onboard the ship days before it sank has sold for 300,000 pounds ($399,000) at auction. In the note, written to the seller’s great-uncle on April 10, 1912, first-class passenger Archibald Gracie wrote of the ill-fated steamship: “It is a fine ship but I shall await my journeys end before I pass judgment on her.” The letter was sold to a private collector from the United States Saturday, according to auction house Henry Aldridge & Son in Wiltshire, England. The letter is believed to be the sole example in existence from Gracie from onboard the Titanic, which sank off Newfoundland after hitting an iceberg, killing about 1,500 people on its maiden voyage.

Teens’ night of rock throwing leads to murder conviction for 1 of them

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — The last of three friends accused of killing a driver in Colorado during a night of throwing rocks at cars faces life in prison after being convicted of first-degree murder. Jurors reached the verdict against Joseph Koenig on Friday in the death of Alexa Bartell in 2023. Two other young men who were driving with him reached deals with prosecutors and testified against him. They both pleaded guilty to lesser charges under plea deals and face possible sentences of more than 20 years. Alexa Bartell’s mother said justice had been served but it was hard to be satisfied about it, noting one “amazing life” was lost and three others have also been impacted.

Adrian Peterson faces DWI charge in Minnesota after arrest following Vikings draft party

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former star running back Adrian Peterson has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving in Minnesota after appearing at an NFL draft party for Vikings fans. Peterson was booked in the Hennepin County jail and released on a $4,000 bond. The 40-year-old faces a fourth-degree misdemeanor charge of driving while impaired. State Patrol Lt. Mike Lee told the Minnesota Star Tribune that a trooper observed Peterson driving 83 mph in a 55-mph zone and administered a preliminary breath test that measured his blood alcohol content at 0.14%. The legal driving limit in Minnesota is 0.08%.

