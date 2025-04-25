AP Trending SummaryBrief at 10:38 p.m. EDT

Virginia Giuffre, who accused Britain’s Prince Andrew in Epstein sex trafficking scandal, has died

Virginia Giuffre, who accused Britain’s Prince Andrew and other influential men of sexually exploiting her as a teenager trafficked by financier Jeffrey Epstein, has died. She was 41. Giuffre died by suicide Friday at her farm in Western Australia. Her publicist said last month that she was hospitalized after a serious accident. Giuffre became an advocate for sex trafficking survivors after emerging as a central figure in Epstein’s prolonged downfall. He killed himself in August 2019 as while awaiting trial on U.S. federal sex trafficking charges involving dozens of teenage girls and young women.

More police videos show early days of Hackman investigation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in New Mexico have released more videos related to their investigation into the deaths of 95-year-old Gene Hackman and his wife. The actor and 65-year-old Betsy Arakawa were found Feb. 26 in their Santa Fe home after maintenance and security workers called police. The records released Friday are hours of video mostly showing officers at work early on in their investigation before they knew how the couple died. Authorities say Arakawa died of a rare rodent-borne disease and Hackman died about a week later of heart disease with complications from Alzheimer’s disease.

Rob Holland, famed aerobatic pilot, dies in crash before Virginia airshow

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Rob Holland, a famed aerobatic pilot who wowed airshow crowds and championship judges, has died in a plane crash in coastal Virginia. The crash occurred Thursday at Joint-Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton. The 50-year-old Holland was scheduled to participate in an airshow at the base this weekend. Officials say the plane was making a normal landing and was not conducting aerobatic maneuvers. Jim Bourke is president of the International Aerobatic Club. He said Holland was probably the best-known airshow pilot and the winningest competitor in aerobatic contests. Holland wowed crowds and judges alike with tight spirals and meticulous loops in the sky with his single-seat airplane.

Teens’ night of rock throwing leads to murder conviction for 1 of them

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — The last of three friends accused of killing a driver in Colorado during a night of throwing rocks at cars faces life in prison after being convicted of first-degree murder. Jurors reached the verdict against Joseph Koenig on Friday in the death of Alexa Bartell in 2023. Two other young men who were driving with him reached deals with prosecutors and testified against him. They both pleaded guilty to lesser charges under plea deals and face possible sentences of more than 20 years. Alexa Bartell’s mother said justice had been served but it was hard to be satisfied about it, noting one “amazing life” was lost and three others have also been impacted.

Adrian Peterson faces DWI charge in Minnesota after arrest following Vikings draft party

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former star running back Adrian Peterson has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving in Minnesota after appearing at an NFL draft party for Vikings fans. Peterson was booked in the Hennepin County jail and released on a $4,000 bond. The 40-year-old faces a fourth-degree misdemeanor charge of driving while impaired. State Patrol Lt. Mike Lee told the Minnesota Star Tribune that a trooper observed Peterson driving 83 mph in a 55-mph zone and administered a preliminary breath test that measured his blood alcohol content at 0.14%. The legal driving limit in Minnesota is 0.08%.

3 men sentenced to over a century in prison after plot to kill a ringleader in UK’s biggest heist

LONDON (AP) — Three men who plotted to kill a former cage fighter, who years before had been convicted of being one of the ringleaders in the U.K.’s biggest-ever heist, have been sentenced to a collective term of over a century in prison. Daniel Kelly, 46, and brothers Louis Ahearne, 36, and Stewart Ahearne, 46, were found guilty by a jury last month for conspiracy to murder Paul Allen, then 41, in 2019. Police said the details of the case and the criminal backgrounds of the three men, who were also involved in the burglary of a Geneva museum a month before the shooting, resembled the plot of a Hollywood crime caper.

Dozens of ancient artifacts seized in Greek island smuggling raid

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Authorities on the Greek island of Crete have arrested six people allegedly involved in an antiquities smuggling operation. The suspects were attempting to sell numerous ancient artifacts and were arrested during a police sting operation. Recovered items include 15 oil lamps, 17 figurines, ceramic vessels, and a marble sculpture of a child’s head from various ancient Greek periods. Police also seized metal detectors, scanning equipment, firearms, ammunition, cannabis, and over 3,000 euros. All suspects face charges including criminal organization membership and violating cultural heritage protection laws. Greece continues battling the illicit antiquities trade that supplies the international black market despite strict regulations.

‘SNL’ to close out its 50th season with Scarlett Johansson and Bad Bunny

NEW YORK (AP) — “Saturday Night Live” will close out its epic 50th season with Scarlett Johansson as host and Bad Bunny as musical guest. NBC announced the lineup for its final three shows on Thursday, with Johansson and Bad Bunny headlining the May 17 show. The final bloc of three episodes will begin May 3 with “Abbott Elementary” creator and star Quinta Brunson hosting and Benson Boone performing. Walton Goggins, who has had a major TV spring with roles in “The White Lotus” and “The Righteous Gemstones,” will host on May 10. Arcade Fire will make their sixth appearance as musical guest, 18 years after their first.

Nintendo Switch 2 preorders see ‘overwhelming’ demand, frustrations for hopeful buyers

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. preorders for the Nintendo Switch 2 kicked off shortly after the clock struck midnight Thursday. But chaos soon ensued amid high demand. Scores of consumers hoping to be among the first to own Nintendo’s latest gaming console — which is set to officially launch June 5 — jumped online to try and snag a preorder. And while some lucky buyers found success, many others ran into frustrating delays or saw listings quickly sell out at participating retailers like Target, Walmart and Best Buy in the wee hours of the night. GameStop also begun accepting preorders for the Switch 2 Thursday — hours following the late night launches at other retailers — and quickly reported “overwhelming demand.”

