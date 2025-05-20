AP Top News at 9:35 a.m. EDT

Israel says more aid entering Gaza, while strikes kill at least 60 people















DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli strikes pounded Gaza and killed at least 60 Palestinians overnight and into Tuesday, hitting a family home and a school-turned-shelter, local health officials said, as Israel pressed its new military offensive against Hamas despite mounting international condemnation. Dozens of aid trucks began entering Gaza via the Kerem Shalom crossing on Tuesday afternoon, Israel’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oren Marmorstein said. They included flour for bakeries, food for community soup kitchens, baby food and medical supplies. Organizations in Gaza did not immediately confirm whether they had received supplies. Marmorstein said Israel would continue to allow dozens of trucks carrying humanitarian aid per day — far less than the 600 per day that entered during the latest ceasefire.

