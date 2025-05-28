AP Top News at 8:41 a.m. EDT

1 killed, 48 wounded when crowd was fired upon at chaotic Gaza aid site, health officials say

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — At least one Palestinian was killed and 48 others wounded when a crowd was fired upon while overrunning a new aid distribution site in the Gaza Strip set up by an Israeli and U.S.-backed foundation, Gaza’s Health Ministry said Wednesday. Crowds of Palestinians on Tuesday broke through fences around the distribution site where thousands had massed. An Associated Press journalist heard Israeli tank and gun fire, and saw a military helicopter firing flares. It was not yet known whether the death and injuries were caused by Israeli forces, private contractors or others. The foundation said its military contractors had not fired on the crowd but “fell back” before resuming aid operations.

