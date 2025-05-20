AP Top News at 7:38 a.m. EDT

Strikes on Gaza kill at least 60 people, local officials say, as criticism against Israel mounts

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli strikes pounded Gaza overnight and into Tuesday, hitting a family home and a school-turned-shelter, and killing at least 60 people, Palestinian health officials said, as Israel pressed its war against Hamas despite mounting international condemnation. Israel launched another major offensive in the territory in recent days, saying it aims to return dozens of hostages held by Hamas and destroy the militant group. More than 300 people have been killed in Gaza since the start of the latest onslaught, according to local health officials. Israel says it seeks to seize Gaza and hold on to territory there, displace hundreds of thousands of people and secure aid distribution.

