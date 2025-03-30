AP Top News at 3:51 a.m. EDT

5.1 magnitude earthquake hits near Mandalay in Myanmar, the latest in a string of aftershocks

BANGKOK (AP) — Emergency rescue teams on Sunday began trickling into the area of Myanmar hardest hit by a massive earthquake that killed more than 1,600 people, their efforts hindered by buckled roads, downed bridges, spotty communications and the challenges of operating in a country in the midst of a civil war. The 7.7 magnitude quake hit midday Friday with an epicenter near Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city, bringing down scores of buildings and damaging other infrastructure like the city’s airport. Many of Mandalay’s 1.5 million people spent the night sleeping on the streets, either left homeless by the quake, which also shook neighboring Thailand and killed at least 17 people there, or worried that the continuing aftershocks might cause structures left unstable to collapse.

