AP Top News at 3:31 p.m. EDT

Trump confronts South African leader with baseless claims of the systematic killing of white farmers















WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump used a White House meeting to forcefully confront South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, accusing the country of failing to address Trump’s baseless claim of the systematic killing of white farmers. Trump even dimmed the lights of the Oval Office to play a video of a far-left politician chanting a song that includes the lyrics “kill the farmer.” He also leafed through news articles to underscore his point, saying the country’s white farmers have faced “death, death, death, horrible death.” Trump had already cut all U.S. assistance to South Africa and welcomed several dozen white South African farmers to the U.S.

