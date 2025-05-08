AP Top News at 3:26 p.m. EDT

A woman who called a Black child a slur has raised a backlash but also thousands of dollars

___ NOTE CONTENTS: This story contains a term that refers to a racial slur. ___ A video showing a Minnesota woman at a playground last week openly admitting to using a racist slur against a Black child has garnered millions of views. Maybe equally viral has been a crowdfunding effort that has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to help the woman now relocate her family. In the video, a man in Rochester, a city roughly 90 miles (145 kilometers) south of Minneapolis, confronts the woman for calling a 5-year-old boy the N-word. The woman appears to double-down on the racist term and flips off the man confronting her with both of her middle fingers.

