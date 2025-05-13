AP Top News at 1:24 p.m. EDT

Trump in Saudi speech urges Iran toward a ‘new and a better path’ as he pushes for nuclear deal

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — President Donald Trump in a speech in Saudi Arabia urged Iran to take a “new and a better path” as he pushes Tehran for a new nuclear deal, but he also warned “massive maximum pressure” if it doesn’t come around. Trump said at the U.S.-Saudi investment conference he wants to avoid conflict with Tehran but warned that time is running out as Iran makes rapid progress with its nuclear program. “As I have shown repeatedly, I am willing to end past conflicts and forge new partnerships for a better and more stable world, even if our differences may be profound,” Trump said.

