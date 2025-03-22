AP Top News at 12:29 a.m. EDT

London’s Heathrow slowly resumes flights after a fire cut power to Europe’s busiest airport

LONDON (AP) — A fire at an electrical substation knocked out power to Heathrow Airport for most of Friday, forcing Europe’s busiest hub to shut down for roughly 18 hours, causing widespread cancellations and rerouting headaches, and stranding roughly 200,000 passengers. The blaze started just before midnight on Thursday at a substation about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) from the airport and took firefighters around seven hours to bring under control. Authorities said they found no evidence that it was suspicious, and the London Fire Brigade said its investigation would focus on the electrical distribution equipment at the substation. The fire knocked out power to Heathrow and thousands of homes in the area.

