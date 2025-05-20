AP Top News at 11:50 a.m. EDT

Trump on Capitol Hill implores divided Republicans to unify behind his big tax cuts bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump implored House Republicans at the Capitol to drop their fights over his big tax cuts bill and get it done, using encouraging words but also the hardened language of politics over the multitrillion-dollar package that is at risk of collapsing before planned votes this week. During the more than hour-long session Tuesday, Trump warned Republicans not to touch Medicaid with cuts, and he told New York lawmakers to end their fight for a bigger local tax deduction. The president, heading into the meeting, called himself a “cheerleader” for the Republican Party and praised the leadership of Speaker Mike Johnson.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.