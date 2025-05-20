AP Top News at 11:19 a.m. EDT

Trump comes to the Capitol to try to persuade a divided GOP to unify around his big tax cuts bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump arrived on Capitol Hill early Tuesday to try to seal the deal on his big tax cuts bill, using the power of political persuasion to unify divided House Republicans on the multitrillion-dollar package that is at risk of collapsing before planned votes this week. Trump called himself a “cheerleader” for the Republican Party and praised the leadership of Speaker Mike Johnson as he headed behind closed doors to rally Republicans. He also criticized at least one of the holdout Republicans as a “grandstander” in a warning to others. “We have a very, very unified party,” Trump said in hallway remarks at the Capitol.

