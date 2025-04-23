AP Top News at 10:55 p.m. EDT

Catholic faithful pay their final respects to Pope Francis as public viewing begins

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Thousands of people began filing through St. Peter’s Basilica to pay their final respects to Pope Francis on Wednesday at the start of three days of public viewing ahead of his funeral. Throngs of the faithful made their way to the 16th century basilica’s main altar where Francis’ open wooden casket was perched, as Swiss Guards stood at attention. Over the coming days, tens of thousands of people are expected to pass through, and the Vatican said it may extend the viewer hours even longer due to high turnout. In the first 8 1/2 hours, 19,430 people paid their respects to the pope.

