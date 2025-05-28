AP Top News at 10:14 a.m. EDT

1 killed, 48 wounded when crowd was fired upon at chaotic Gaza aid site, health officials say

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — At least one Palestinian was killed and 48 others wounded when a crowd was fired upon while overrunning a new aid distribution site in the Gaza Strip set up by an Israeli and U.S.-backed foundation, Gaza’s Health Ministry said Wednesday. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meanwhile said Israel killed senior Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar, apparently confirming his death in a recent airstrike in Gaza. Speaking before parliament, Netanyahu included Sinwar in a list of Hamas leaders killed in Israeli strikes. Mohammed is the brother of Yahya Sinwar, one of the masterminds of Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 attack, who was killed by Israeli forces last year.

