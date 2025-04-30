AP Technology SummaryBrief at 7:42 a.m. EDT

What we know about Monday’s sweeping power outage in Spain and Portugal

MADRID (AP) — The sweeping power outage that hit Spain and Portugal this week has raised questions about the electricity grid in a region not normally known for blackouts. Monday’s outage, one of the worst ever in Europe, started in the afternoon and lasted through nightfall, affecting tens of millions of people across the Iberian Peninsula. It disrupted businesses, hospitals, transit systems, cellular networks and other critical infrastructure. Authorities in Spain and Portugal are still investigating exactly what caused the failure, though some information has emerged about happened.

Microsoft pledges to protect European operations and unveils data center expansion

LONDON (AP) — Microsoft has pledged to fight any U.S. government order to halt data center operations in Europe, as it sought to soothe concerns among European customers that trans-Atlantic tensions would lead to service disruptions. President Brad Smith said it’s not something that officials are talking about in Washington, D.C. but it is a “real concern” for Microsoft’s customers across Europe, which include governments. President Donald Trump has stoked tensions between the U.S. and Europe with his tariff-fueled trade war. Smith tried to allay concerns as he announced that the company was expanding data center operations across Europe. “What we want Europeans to know is that they can count on us,” he said in a speech.

Take It Down Act, addressing nonconsensual deepfakes and ‘revenge porn,’ passes. What is it?

The Take It Down Act, which seeks to enact stricter penalties for the distribution of non-consensual intimate imagery, sometimes called ‘revenge porn’ online, is heading to President Donald Trump’s signature after its bipartisan passage in congress. The bill, supported by First Lady Melania Trump, was introduced by Sen. Ted Cruz, a Republican from Texas and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat from Minnesota, in 2018. It passed in the Senate in February and the House this week. Critics say the bill is too broad and could lead to censorship and First Amendment issues.

Tech industry tried reducing AI’s pervasive bias. Now Trump wants to end its ‘woke AI’ efforts

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Artificial intelligence technology that works well for the world’s billions of people of color was a business imperative for Google when the company asked sociologist Ellis Monk to help make its AI products more inclusive. But less than three years after Google showcased Monk’s breakthrough in portraying a diversity of human faces in AI tools, broader efforts to combat the algorithmic bias deeply ingrained in AI technology are under fire from President Donald Trump’s administration and the Republican-led Congress. “Woke AI” has replaced harmful algorithmic discrimination as the problem that needs fixing.

Chinese singles are looking for love in video chats — with thousands following along in real time

Frustrated with traditional dating, many young people in China are going on livestreamed video chats to find love. The chatrooms are hosted by what’s called a “cyber matchmaker,” all while thousands of viewers watch and comment in real time. In a 2025 survey report by a Chinese data analysis agency, over 30% of people said they were single because work kept them too busy to date. Facing a plummeting birth rate and an aging population, China has stepped up measures to encourage single people to date, marry and have babies.

One Tech Tip: Thinking of buying a secondhand phone? Some tips on what to look for

LONDON (AP) — New smartphones aren’t cheap and prices could get even higher amid global trade tensions. To save money, consider buying a secondhand device. As each new model release sends consumers rushing to upgrade, they’ll selling or trading in their existing devices, which usually have lots of life left. There are numerous places online to buy secondhand phones, but scams abound. The usual advice applies: check reviews, look for trusted sellers and guarantees, and avoid deals that seem too good to be true. Secondhand platforms have their own system but keep in mind there’s no universally standardized system. Experts advise buyers to look for a phone that’s about three generations old.

Starbucks’ new drive-thru in Texas is the coffee giant’s first 3D printed store in the US

The newest pour from Starbucks is a 3D printed store that’s set to open this week in Texas. The giant coffee chain with over 17,000 locations across the U.S. says the new drive-thru opening Friday in Brownsville will be its first in the U.S. using the technology. It’s been rare for 3D printing to be used for commercial construction. It’s more commonly been used in recent years for residential construction. Starbucks hasn’t said if more stores are on the horizon using the technology. It involves a computer-controlled robotic arm building walls by pouring one layer of concrete on top of another.

Trump science cuts target bird feeder research, AI literacy work and more

Hundreds of university researchers in the U.S. have had their National Science Foundation funding abruptly canceled to comply with President Donald Trump’s directive to end support of research on diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as the study of misinformation. The loss of funding has roiled academic laboratories that rely on NSF grants to conduct basic research. While some expected the cuts after making it onto on Sen. Ted Cruz’s target list of “woke DEI” projects last year, others said their work was only tangentially related to misinformation or encouraging more diversity in the study of science and engineering.

Nintendo Switch 2 preorders see ‘overwhelming’ demand, frustrations for hopeful buyers

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. preorders for the Nintendo Switch 2 kicked off shortly after the clock struck midnight Thursday. But chaos soon ensued amid high demand. Scores of consumers hoping to be among the first to own Nintendo’s latest gaming console — which is set to officially launch June 5 — jumped online to try and snag a preorder. And while some lucky buyers found success, many others ran into frustrating delays or saw listings quickly sell out at participating retailers like Target, Walmart and Best Buy in the wee hours of the night. GameStop also begun accepting preorders for the Switch 2 Thursday — hours following the late night launches at other retailers — and quickly reported “overwhelming demand.”

Danish king arrives in Greenland as Trump eyes strategic Arctic island

NUUK, Greenland (AP) — King Frederik X of Denmark has arrived in Greenland to kick off a visit to the semiautonomous territory that U.S. President Donald Trump wants to annex because of its strategic Arctic location. King Frederik X arrived in Greenland on Tuesday. His trip to the island’s capital city of Nuuk this week follows the new Greenlandic prime minister’s visit to Copenhagen earlier this week. Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen accompanied the monarch to Nuuk. Trump seeks control of mineral-rich Greenland because he says it’s crucial for U.S. security. Trump hasn’t ruled out taking the island by military force even though Denmark is a NATO ally of the United States.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.