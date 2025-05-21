AP Technology SummaryBrief at 5:51 p.m. EDT

OpenAI recruits legendary iPhone designer Jony Ive to work on AI hardware in $6.5B deal

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — OpenAI has recruited Jony Ive, the designer behind Apple’s iPhone, to lead a new hardware project for the artificial intelligence company that makes ChatGPT. OpenAI said it is acquiring io Products, a product and engineering company co-founded by Ive, in a deal valued at nearly $6.5 billion.Ive became renowned for a meticulous design aesthetic that shaped the cultural zeitgeist during a 27-year career at Apple, which he left in 2019. The new OpenAI deal now thrusts Ive at the vanguard of AI — a technology driving the biggest industry shift since the iPhone’s arrival.

Massachusetts 19-year-old pleading guilty to stealing, extorting teacher and student private data

BOSTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts college student will plead guilty to stealing millions of students’ and teachers’ private data from two U.S. education tech companies and extorting it for ransom. Assumption University student Matthew Lane, 19, is accused of using stolen login credentials to access the computer network of a software and cloud storage company serving U.S. school systems. PowerSchool was not named in the court filings, but a source familiar with the case confirmed the company’s involvement. Lane is alleged to have threatened the release of 60 million students’ and 10 million teachers’ names, Social Security numbers and other information if the company did not pay $2.85 million in Bitcoin.

Fictional fiction: A newspaper’s summer book list recommends nonexistent books. Blame AI

NEW YORK (AP) — There’s another artificial intelligence blunder impacting news organizations. The content distributor King Features said it was firing a writer who produced a recommended summer reading list that contains non-existent books. The writer admitted to using AI to help him on the story, and took full responsibility for the mistake. His feature was carried in special sections that were included during the past week in the Chicago Sun-Times and Philadelphia Inquirer. The newspapers involved said they’re stripping the special section, titled “Heat Index,” from their digital editions and investigating to see whether it contained any other false material.

In lawsuit over teen’s death, judge rejects arguments that AI chatbots have free speech rights

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge in Florida has rejected arguments made by an artificial intelligence company that its chatbots are protected by the First Amendment — at least for now. The developers behind Character.AI have been seeking to dismiss the case, which alleges that the company’s chatbots pushed a teenage boy to kill himself. In an order issued Wednesday, U.S. Senior District Judge Anne Conway is allowing the case to go forward, in what legal experts say is among the latest constitutional tests of artificial intelligence.

Google’s unleashes ‘AI Mode’ in the next phase of its journey to change search

Google on Tuesday unleashed another wave of artificial intelligence technology to accelerate a year-old makeover of its search engine that is changing the way people get information and curtailing the flow of internet traffic to websites. The next phase outlined at Google’s annual developers conference includes releasing a new “AI mode” option in the United States. The feature makes interacting with Google’s search engine more like having a conversation with an topic expert. Google also will begin testing a variety of other AI features this summer as part of its effort to maintain its dominance in search.

Industry leaders urge Senate to protect against AI deepfakes with No Fakes Act

Tech and music industry leaders testified about the dangers of deepfakes made with artificial intelligence on Wednesday, urging lawmakers to pass legislation that would protect people’s voices and likenesses from replication without consent. Speaking to members of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s panel on privacy, technology, and the law, experts argued that Americans across the board — whether teenagers or high-profile music artists — were at risk of their likenesses being misused.

Senate advances legislation to regulate stablecoins, a form of cryptocurrency

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has voted to move forward with legislation to regulate a form of cryptocurrency called stablecoins, two weeks after Democrats blocked the measure. Monday’s procedural vote keeps one of President Donald Trump’s top legislative priorities on track for passage and highlights the growing political strength of the cryptocurrency industry. Several Democrats reversed and voted to move forward with the legislation after negotiations with Republicans in recent days. The legislation would regulate how stablecoin issuers operate in the U.S. Senate Democrats blocked it earlier this month in part over concerns about how Trump and his family were benefiting from private crypto endeavors, including a newly launched stablecoin.

Musk vows to put hundreds of thousands of self-driving Teslas on US roads by the end of next year

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Elon Musk promised hundreds of thousands of self-driving Teslas will be on the road requiring no human intervention by the end of next year. That vow came in a CNBC interview. The billionaire also committed to being CEO of Tesla in five years’ time at a video appearance earlier for the Qatar Economic Forum hosted by Bloomberg. Investors in Tesla are anxiously awaiting a test run of the company’s self-driving taxi service in Austin next month. Musk predicts the remotely-monitored taxis would prove a success and the Tesla taxi fleet will rapidly grow and start offering service in Los Angeles, San Antonio, San Francisco and other cities.

Elon Musk, who’s suing Microsoft, is also software giant’s special guest in new Grok AI partnership

Elon Musk is in a legal fight with Microsoft but made a virtual appearance at the software giant’s annual developer conference to reveal that Microsoft’s cloud computing platform will now host Musk’s artificial intelligence chatbot Grok. Microsoft also introduced a new AI coding tool at its Build developer conference in Seattle. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s keynote presentation was briefly interrupted by a protest over the company’s work with the Israeli government.

President Trump signs Take It Down Act, addressing nonconsensual deepfakes. What is it?

President Donald Trump has signed the Take It Down Act, which seeks to enact stricter penalties for the distribution of non-consensual intimate imagery, sometimes called ‘revenge porn’ online. The bill, supported by First Lady Melania Trump, was introduced by Sen. Ted Cruz, a Republican from Texas and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat from Minnesota, in 2018. It passed in the Senate in February and the House in April. Critics say the bill is too broad and could lead to censorship and First Amendment issues.

