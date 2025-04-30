AP Technology SummaryBrief at 5:13 p.m. EDT

Visa wants to give artificial intelligence ‘agents’ your credit card

Visa is hoping to hand your credit card to an artificial intelligence “agent” that can find and buy clothes, groceries, airplane tickets and other items on your behalf. Set a budget and some preferences and the AI assistant can make the purchases. Visa announced its new AI credit card plan Wednesday after months of working behind the scenes with leading AI chatbot developers such as Anthropic, Microsoft, OpenAI and Perplexity. Pilot projects begin Wednesday but it could take some time before average credit card users can ask an AI assistant to order their weekly grocery lists.

Microsoft says quarterly profits up 18% as it weathers tech sector turbulence with cloud growth

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Microsoft on Wednesday said its profits rose 18% for the January-March quarter, driven by its growth in its cloud computing and artificial intelligence business in a turbulent time for the tech sector. The company reported quarterly net income of $25.8 billion, or $3.46 per share, beating Wall Street expectations for earnings of $3.22 a share. The Redmond, Washington-based software maker posted revenue of $70.1 billion in the period, its third fiscal quarter, up 13% from the same period a year ago. Analysts polled by FactSet expected Microsoft to post revenue of $68.44 billion for the quarter.

Microsoft pledges to protect European operations and unveils data center expansion

LONDON (AP) — Microsoft has pledged to fight any U.S. government order to halt data center operations in Europe, as it sought to soothe concerns among European customers that trans-Atlantic tensions would lead to service disruptions. President Brad Smith said it’s not something that officials are talking about in Washington, D.C. but it is a “real concern” for Microsoft’s customers across Europe, which include governments. President Donald Trump has stoked tensions between the U.S. and Europe with his tariff-fueled trade war. Smith tried to allay concerns as he announced that the company was expanding data center operations across Europe. “What we want Europeans to know is that they can count on us,” he said in a speech.

Conservative activist Robby Starbuck sues Meta over AI responses about him

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Conservative activist Robby Starbuck has filed a defamation lawsuit against Meta alleging that the social media giant’s artificial intelligence chat bot spread false statements about him, including that he participated in the the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Starbuck said he discovered the claims made by Meta’s AI in August 2024, when he was going after DEI policies at Harley-Davidson.

Meta’s first quarter earnings, revenue beat Wall Street’s expectations

Instagram and Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. posted better-than-expected results Wednesday for the first quarter thanks to strong advertising revenue on its social media platforms. Meta’s stock climbed in extended trading after the results came out. The company earned $16.64 billion, or $6.43 per share, in the January-March period. That’s up 35% from $12.37 billion, or $4.71 per share, in the same period a year earlier. Revenue rose 16% to $42.31 billion from $36.46 billion a year earlier.

Rebels in Colombia are recruiting youth on social media. The UN wants TikTok and Facebook to do more

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The United Nations says rebel groups in Colombia are using apps like Facebook and Tik Tok to recruit children and young adults, and social media companies must do more to moderate content. The U.N.’s top human rights official in Colombia tells The Associated Press that more investment is needed in automated tools and human moderators. Those would take down rebel videos targeting youth from marginalized communities. Colombian rebel groups are increasingly posting videos that glamorize life in their ranks and urge youth to enlist. Facebook owner Meta says the company has a policy of banning terrorist organizations from using its platforms.

Take It Down Act, addressing nonconsensual deepfakes and ‘revenge porn,’ passes. What is it?

The Take It Down Act, which seeks to enact stricter penalties for the distribution of non-consensual intimate imagery, sometimes called ‘revenge porn’ online, is heading to President Donald Trump’s signature after its bipartisan passage in congress. The bill, supported by First Lady Melania Trump, was introduced by Sen. Ted Cruz, a Republican from Texas and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat from Minnesota, in 2018. It passed in the Senate in February and the House this week. Critics say the bill is too broad and could lead to censorship and First Amendment issues.

Tech industry tried reducing AI’s pervasive bias. Now Trump wants to end its ‘woke AI’ efforts

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Artificial intelligence technology that works well for the world’s billions of people of color was a business imperative for Google when the company asked sociologist Ellis Monk to help make its AI products more inclusive. But less than three years after Google showcased Monk’s breakthrough in portraying a diversity of human faces in AI tools, broader efforts to combat the algorithmic bias deeply ingrained in AI technology are under fire from President Donald Trump’s administration and the Republican-led Congress. “Woke AI” has replaced harmful algorithmic discrimination as the problem that needs fixing.

What’s that rash? Put some thought into asking Google for medical help

Dr. Google is often on call for worried patients, but it may not give the best advice. Real doctors say internet searches for medical information should be done cautiously, especially with artificial intelligence playing a growing role in the results people see. Internet knowledge from the right sites can teach patients about symptoms and prepare them for a doctor’s visit. But a poorly done search might inflame anxiety well before you reach the waiting room. It’s important to know the source of the information you find and to avoid trying to diagnose your health issue.

Chinese singles are looking for love in video chats — with thousands following along in real time

Frustrated with traditional dating, many young people in China are going on livestreamed video chats to find love. The chatrooms are hosted by what’s called a “cyber matchmaker,” all while thousands of viewers watch and comment in real time. In a 2025 survey report by a Chinese data analysis agency, over 30% of people said they were single because work kept them too busy to date. Facing a plummeting birth rate and an aging population, China has stepped up measures to encourage single people to date, marry and have babies.

