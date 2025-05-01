AP Technology SummaryBrief at 2:02 p.m. EDT

US robot makers hope to beat China in humanoid race. Tariffs could affect their ambitions

BOSTON (AP) — Tariffs weren’t on the official agenda of this week’s Robotics Summit in Boston. But it was hard to ignore the shadow of President Donald Trump’s far-reaching global tariffs and retaliatory measures from Trump’s biggest target, China. Tech industry workers mingled with a Chinese company’s humanoid and other robot varieties and talked about how to build and sell a new generation of increasingly autonomous machines. Many also expressed concerns on the sidelines about how geopolitical uncertainty with affect the complicated array of parts that go into a humanoid and other advanced robots.

Visa wants to give artificial intelligence ‘agents’ your credit card

Visa is hoping to hand your credit card to an artificial intelligence “agent” that can find and buy clothes, groceries, airplane tickets and other items on your behalf. Set a budget and some preferences and the AI assistant can make the purchases. Visa announced its new AI credit card plan Wednesday after months of working behind the scenes with leading AI chatbot developers such as Anthropic, Microsoft, OpenAI and Perplexity. Pilot projects begin Wednesday but it could take some time before average credit card users can ask an AI assistant to order their weekly grocery lists.

Microsoft says quarterly profits up 18% as it weathers tech sector turbulence with cloud growth

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Microsoft on Wednesday said its profits rose 18% for the January-March quarter, driven by its growth in its cloud computing and artificial intelligence business in a turbulent time for the tech sector. The company reported quarterly net income of $25.8 billion, or $3.46 per share, beating Wall Street expectations for earnings of $3.22 a share. The Redmond, Washington-based software maker posted revenue of $70.1 billion in the period, its third fiscal quarter, up 13% from the same period a year ago. Analysts polled by FactSet expected Microsoft to post revenue of $68.44 billion for the quarter.

Microsoft pledges to protect European operations and unveils data center expansion

LONDON (AP) — Microsoft has pledged to fight any U.S. government order to halt data center operations in Europe, as it sought to soothe concerns among European customers that trans-Atlantic tensions would lead to service disruptions. President Brad Smith said it’s not something that officials are talking about in Washington, D.C. but it is a “real concern” for Microsoft’s customers across Europe, which include governments. President Donald Trump has stoked tensions between the U.S. and Europe with his tariff-fueled trade war. Smith tried to allay concerns as he announced that the company was expanding data center operations across Europe. “What we want Europeans to know is that they can count on us,” he said in a speech.

Conservative activist Robby Starbuck sues Meta over AI responses about him

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Conservative activist Robby Starbuck has filed a defamation lawsuit against Meta alleging that the social media giant’s artificial intelligence chat bot spread false statements about him, including that he participated in the the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Starbuck said he discovered the claims made by Meta’s AI in August 2024, when he was going after DEI policies at Harley-Davidson.

In this Indian city, smartwatches are part of the solution to dealing with searing heat

AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — Hundreds of men and women in a poor neighborhood in one of India’s hottest cities are receiving wristwatch-style health monitors to determine what the searing April heat is doing to their health. Temperatures can go up to 48 degrees Celsius (118 degrees Fahrenheit) in the Indian city of Ahmedabad. The goal is that the data from the watches will help identify when exactly it’s too hot to work and which practices — like frequent water breaks or better cooling infrastructure — will best protect people from heat illness. The data collection is just one of many measures Ahmedabad has implemented over the years to encourage better heat planning after thousands died in a heat wave 15 years ago.

Meta’s first quarter earnings, revenue beat Wall Street’s expectations

Instagram and Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. posted better-than-expected results Wednesday for the first quarter thanks to strong advertising revenue on its social media platforms. Meta’s stock climbed in extended trading after the results came out. The company earned $16.64 billion, or $6.43 per share, in the January-March period. That’s up 35% from $12.37 billion, or $4.71 per share, in the same period a year earlier. Revenue rose 16% to $42.31 billion from $36.46 billion a year earlier.

Court sides with Fortnite maker Epic as Apple sanctioned for defying order in App Store case

A federal judge has found that Apple violated a court injunction in an antitrust case filed by Fortnite maker Epic Games. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers had ordered Apple to lower the barriers protecting its previously exclusive payment system for in-app digital transactions and allow developers to display links to alternatives. On Wednesday she found that Apple violated a 2021 injunction that sought to, she wrote, “restrain and prohibit the iPhone maker’s anticompetitive conduct” and pricing. Apple says it will appeal.

Rebels in Colombia are recruiting youth on social media. The UN wants TikTok and Facebook to do more

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The United Nations says rebel groups in Colombia are using apps like Facebook and Tik Tok to recruit children and young adults, and social media companies must do more to moderate content. The U.N.’s top human rights official in Colombia tells The Associated Press that more investment is needed in automated tools and human moderators. Those would take down rebel videos targeting youth from marginalized communities. Colombian rebel groups are increasingly posting videos that glamorize life in their ranks and urge youth to enlist. Facebook owner Meta says the company has a policy of banning terrorist organizations from using its platforms.

Take It Down Act, addressing nonconsensual deepfakes and ‘revenge porn,’ passes. What is it?

The Take It Down Act, which seeks to enact stricter penalties for the distribution of non-consensual intimate imagery, sometimes called ‘revenge porn’ online, is heading to President Donald Trump’s signature after its bipartisan passage in congress. The bill, supported by First Lady Melania Trump, was introduced by Sen. Ted Cruz, a Republican from Texas and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat from Minnesota, in 2018. It passed in the Senate in February and the House this week. Critics say the bill is too broad and could lead to censorship and First Amendment issues.

