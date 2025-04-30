AP Technology SummaryBrief at 10:55 a.m. EDT

Ukraine says it’s poised to sign a key mineral resources deal with the US on Wednesday

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine is prepared to sign a landmark mineral resources agreement with the United States in Washington. The news on Wednesday came from two senior Ukrainian officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly. The sources said that Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko is currently in Washington for the final coordination of the agreement’s technical details. The Ukrainian Cabinet is expected to approve the agreement’s text earlier Wednesday after which it will be signed by an authorized government representative. The deal will then require ratification in the Ukrainian parliament before it can take effect.

What we know about Monday’s sweeping power outage in Spain and Portugal

MADRID (AP) — The sweeping power outage that hit Spain and Portugal this week has raised questions about the electricity grid in a region not normally known for blackouts. Monday’s outage, one of the worst ever in Europe, started in the afternoon and lasted through nightfall, affecting tens of millions of people across the Iberian Peninsula. It disrupted businesses, hospitals, transit systems, cellular networks and other critical infrastructure. Authorities in Spain and Portugal are still investigating exactly what caused the failure, though some information has emerged about happened.

Microsoft pledges to protect European operations and unveils data center expansion

LONDON (AP) — Microsoft has pledged to fight any U.S. government order to halt data center operations in Europe, as it sought to soothe concerns among European customers that trans-Atlantic tensions would lead to service disruptions. President Brad Smith said it’s not something that officials are talking about in Washington, D.C. but it is a “real concern” for Microsoft’s customers across Europe, which include governments. President Donald Trump has stoked tensions between the U.S. and Europe with his tariff-fueled trade war. Smith tried to allay concerns as he announced that the company was expanding data center operations across Europe. “What we want Europeans to know is that they can count on us,” he said in a speech.

Rebels in Colombia are recruiting youth on social media. The UN wants TikTok and Facebook to do more

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The United Nations says rebel groups in Colombia are using apps like Facebook and Tik Tok to recruit children and young adults, and social media companies must do more to moderate content. The U.N.’s top human rights official in Colombia tells The Associated Press that more investment is needed in automated tools and human moderators. Those would take down rebel videos targeting youth from marginalized communities. Colombian rebel groups are increasingly posting videos that glamorize life in their ranks and urge youth to enlist. Facebook owner Meta says the company has a policy of banning terrorist organizations from using its platforms.

Take It Down Act, addressing nonconsensual deepfakes and ‘revenge porn,’ passes. What is it?

The Take It Down Act, which seeks to enact stricter penalties for the distribution of non-consensual intimate imagery, sometimes called ‘revenge porn’ online, is heading to President Donald Trump’s signature after its bipartisan passage in congress. The bill, supported by First Lady Melania Trump, was introduced by Sen. Ted Cruz, a Republican from Texas and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat from Minnesota, in 2018. It passed in the Senate in February and the House this week. Critics say the bill is too broad and could lead to censorship and First Amendment issues.

What’s that rash? Put some thought into asking Google for medical help

Dr. Google is often on call for worried patients, but it may not give the best advice. Real doctors say internet searches for medical information should be done cautiously, especially with artificial intelligence playing a growing role in the results people see. Internet knowledge from the right sites can teach patients about symptoms and prepare them for a doctor’s visit. But a poorly done search might inflame anxiety well before you reach the waiting room. It’s important to know the source of the information you find and to avoid trying to diagnose your health issue.

Tech industry tried reducing AI’s pervasive bias. Now Trump wants to end its ‘woke AI’ efforts

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Artificial intelligence technology that works well for the world’s billions of people of color was a business imperative for Google when the company asked sociologist Ellis Monk to help make its AI products more inclusive. But less than three years after Google showcased Monk’s breakthrough in portraying a diversity of human faces in AI tools, broader efforts to combat the algorithmic bias deeply ingrained in AI technology are under fire from President Donald Trump’s administration and the Republican-led Congress. “Woke AI” has replaced harmful algorithmic discrimination as the problem that needs fixing.

Chinese singles are looking for love in video chats — with thousands following along in real time

Frustrated with traditional dating, many young people in China are going on livestreamed video chats to find love. The chatrooms are hosted by what’s called a “cyber matchmaker,” all while thousands of viewers watch and comment in real time. In a 2025 survey report by a Chinese data analysis agency, over 30% of people said they were single because work kept them too busy to date. Facing a plummeting birth rate and an aging population, China has stepped up measures to encourage single people to date, marry and have babies.

One Tech Tip: Thinking of buying a secondhand phone? Some tips on what to look for

LONDON (AP) — New smartphones aren’t cheap and prices could get even higher amid global trade tensions. To save money, consider buying a secondhand device. As each new model release sends consumers rushing to upgrade, they’ll selling or trading in their existing devices, which usually have lots of life left. There are numerous places online to buy secondhand phones, but scams abound. The usual advice applies: check reviews, look for trusted sellers and guarantees, and avoid deals that seem too good to be true. Secondhand platforms have their own system but keep in mind there’s no universally standardized system. Experts advise buyers to look for a phone that’s about three generations old.

European court tells Serbia to ‘prevent the use of sonic weapons’ after protesters’ claims at rally

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — The European Court of Human Rights says that Serbia must prevent any potential use of sound devices for crowd control following reports that a sonic weapon was directed at peaceful demonstrators during a huge anti-government rally on March 15. The court in Strasbourg said in a statement Wednesday that its interim measure did not entail “it had taken any position as to whether use of such weapons had occurred” at the massive gathering that was part of months-long anti-corruption protests in the Balkan country. Authorities repeatedly have denied a sonic weapon broke a commemorative silence during the March protest.

