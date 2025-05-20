AP News Summary at 9:35 a.m. EDT

Israel says more aid entering Gaza, while strikes kill at least 60 people

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel says dozens more aid trucks have begun entering Gaza. Meanwhile, Israeli strikes overnight killed at least 60 people across the territory. That’s according to Palestinian health officials. The death toll comes as Israel has launched another major offensive in the territory. Israel’s Foreign Ministry says more trucks have begun entering via the Kerem Shalom crossing on Tuesday. Organizations in Gaza did not immediately confirm whether they had received supplies. Israel has agreed to allow a “minimal” amount of aid into the territory of over 2 million people after a nearly three-month blockade. The blockade prompted warnings from food experts of a risk of famine.

With little progress after phone calls and talks, Ukraine’s allies hit Russia with new sanctions

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Kyiv’s European allies have slapped new sanctions on Moscow, a day after a phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin failed to produce a breakthrough on ending the 3-year-old war in Ukraine. German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said the European Union expects an unconditional and immediate ceasefire from Russia. Diplomatic efforts have produced little progress in halting the fighting, including Monday’s phone call between Trump and Putin, and Friday’s direct talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said “it is obvious that Russia is trying to buy time to continue the war and occupation. We are working with partners to put pressure on the Russians to behave differently.”

Supreme Court allows Trump to strip legal protections from 350,000 Venezuelans who risk deportation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is allowing the Trump administration to strip legal protections from 350,000 Venezuelans, potentially exposing them to deportation. The court’s order Monday, with only one noted dissent, puts on hold a ruling from a federal judge in San Francisco that kept in place Temporary Protected Status for the Venezuelans that would have otherwise expired last month. The status allows people already in the United States to live and work legally because their native countries are deemed unsafe for return due to natural disaster or civil strife.

Democratic Rep. McIver charged with assault after skirmish at ICE center, New Jersey prosecutor says

WASHINGTON (AP) — New Jersey’s top federal prosecutor says she’s charging Democratic Rep. LaMonica McIver with assault after a skirmish with federal officers who arrested the Newark mayor outside an immigration detention center. Interim U.S. Attorney Alina Habba announced the charge Monday on social media, but court papers providing details were not immediately released or publicly available online. Habba said McIver is charged with assaulting, impeding or interfering with law enforcement. Habba also announced that her office is dismissing a misdemeanor case brought against Newark Mayor Ras Baraka. McIver denounced the charge as “purely political” and said prosecutors are distorting her actions in an effort to deter legislative oversight.

Iran’s supreme leader rejects US stance on uranium enrichment

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s supreme leader has pushed back against U.S. criticism of the country’s nuclear program. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Tuesday that Tehran won’t seek permission from anyone to enrich uranium and called American statements “nonsense.” Khamenei made the comments during a memorial for the late President Ebrahim Raisi who died in a helicopter crash last year. Khamenei said that “no one in Iran is waiting for their permission” and that “the Islamic Republic has its own policies and direction.” His comments reflect Tehran’s growing frustration with the stalled nuclear discussions as well as the broader tensions that have defined U.S.-Iran relations in recent years.

Released Israeli-American hostage’s parents say the small things bring bliss as he recovers

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The parents of Edan Alexander, an Israeli-American soldier who was held captive in Gaza for 19 months, are overjoyed he is home and slowly absorbing their son’s life in captivity. Hamas portrayed the release of Alexander, the last living American hostage in Gaza, as a gesture to President Donald Trump ahead of his Mideast tour last week, which the militants hoped would revive ceasefire talks. Instead, Israel launched a renewed offensive days later that families of the remaining hostages fear could put their loved ones in grave danger.

Syria’s driest winter in nearly 7 decades triggers a severe water crisis in Damascus

BARADA VALLEY, Syria (AP) — Syria’s capital, Damascus, is suffering from its worst water shortages in years as a result of the lowest rainfall in more than six decades. The Ein el-Fijeh spring in the Barada Valley that is the main source of water for Damascus is almost dry, leaving many people to rely on buying water from tanker trucks that fill from wells. Government officials are warning that things could get worse in the summer and are urging residents to economize in water consumption while showering or washing dishes. During Syria’s nearly 14-year-long civil war, Ein al-Fijeh was shelled several times, changing hands between forces of President Bashar Assad and insurgents.

Trump comes to the Capitol to try to persuade a divided GOP to unify around his big tax cuts bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has arrived on Capitol Hill to try to seal the deal on what he calls his “big, beautiful bill.” He will try to unify divided House Republicans on the multitrillion-dollar package that is at risk of collapsing before planned votes this week. The president has implored GOP holdouts to “STOP TALKING, AND GET IT DONE.” But negotiations are slogging along. It’s not at all clear the package, with its sweeping tax breaks and cuts to Medicaid, food stamps and green energy programs, has the support needed. With all Democrats opposed, the Republicans can handle only a few defections from their slim House majority.

Trump alleges ‘genocide’ in South Africa. At an agricultural fair, even Afrikaner farmers scoff

BOTHAVILLE, South Africa (AP) — Topping the agenda at President Donald Trump’s meeting with South Africa’s president at the White House this week is the extraordinary new U.S. refugee policy welcoming white Afrikaner farmers who the Trump administration claims are persecuted. The Associated Press visited a lively agricultural fair in South Africa’s heartland days ahead of the U.S. meeting. Both white and Black farmers and even conservative white Afrikaner groups debunked the Trump administration’s “genocide” and land seizure claims that led the U.S. to cut all financial aid to South Africa. Farmers agree that violent crime is a problem, but for everyone.

The NFL tush push ban proposal is back on the table at the spring owners meetings

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The fate of the tush push is up for discussion again. A vote is expected this week on the proposal by the Green Bay Packers to prohibit the play popularized by the Philadelphia Eagles. To pass the ban, 24 of the 32 teams must approve. Commissioner Roger Goodell said last month he believes owners will reach a consensus on the issue of competitive integrity and player safety. There will be a new topic as well when NFL owners gather in Minnesota. The league has proposed allowing players to participate in flag football when the sport debuts at the 2028 Olympics.

