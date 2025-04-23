AP News Summary at 8:59 p.m. EDT

Catholic faithful pay their final respects to Pope Francis as public viewing begins

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Thousands of people have begun filing through St. Peter’s Basilica to pay their final respects to Pope Francis at the start of three days of public viewing ahead of his funeral. Tens of thousands of people are expected to pass through the basilica. The Vatican says it may keep the basilica open past midnight due to high turnout. Mourners have been waiting hours to reach the casket during the procession. Francis died on Monday at age 88 and his funeral is on Saturday. Cardinals met in private on Wednesday to finalize preparations and plan the conclave to elect Francis’ successor.

Trump says Zelenskyy is prolonging war in Ukraine by resisting calls to cede Crimea to Russia

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Donald Trump has again lashed out at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Trump says Zelenskyy is prolonging the “killing field” after the Ukrainian leader pushed back on ceding Crimea to Russia as part of a potential peace plan. Zelenskyy on Tuesday ruled out the idea of Ukraine ceding territory to Russia as part of any potential peace agreement. Talks are set for Wednesday in London among U.S., European and Ukrainian officials. During similar talks last week in Paris, U.S. officials presented a proposal that included allowing Russia to keep control of occupied Ukrainian territory as part of a deal. That’s according to a European official.

Israeli strike in Gaza kills 23 as Arab mediators seek long-term truce

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — An overnight Israeli strike on a school-turned-shelter in Gaza City has killed 23 people and set tents ablaze, burning people alive. Arab mediators are meanwhile working on a proposal to end the war with Hamas that would include a five-to-seven year truce and the release of all remaining hostages. France, Germany and Britain say Israel’s seven-week blockade on all imports to Gaza is “intolerable.” That’s unusually strong criticism from three of the country’s closest allies. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called on Hamas to release the hostages in order to “block Israel’s pretexts” for continuing the war.

A dozen states sue the Trump administration to stop tariff policy

NEW YORK (AP) — A dozen states have sued the Trump administration in the U.S. Court of International Trade to stop its tariff policy, saying it is unlawful and has brought chaos to the American economy. The lawsuit filed Wednesday says the policy put in place by President Donald Trump has left the national trade policy subject to Trump’s whims rather than the sound exercise of lawful authority. The lawsuit challenges Trump’s claim that he could arbitrarily impose tariffs based on the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. A message sent to the Justice Department for comment was not immediately returned.

Wall Street rises and markets rally worldwide as Trump softens his tough talk on tariffs and the Fed

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks rose as a worldwide rally came back around to Wall Street. The S&P 500 climbed 1.7% Wednesday after President Donald Trump appeared to back off his criticism of the Federal Reserve and his tough talk in his trade war. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.1%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 2.5%. Treasury yields also eased in the U.S. bond market after Trump said he has no intention to fire the Fed’s chair and that his tariffs could come down on China imports. Stocks also rallied across much of Europe and Asia.

A magnitude 6.2 quake shakes Istanbul and injures more than 230 people

ISTANBUL (AP) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 has shaken Istanbul and other areas in Turkey. The quake prompted widespread panic and scores of injuries in Istanbul, though there were no immediate reports of serious damage. More than 230 people were hospitalized with injuries sustained while attempting to flee buildings on Wednesday. There were several aftershocks, including one measuring 5.9. Turkey lies on two major fault lines and earthquakes are frequent. A magnitude 7.8 earthquake in February 2023, followed by a powerful tremor hours later, killed over 53,000 people and destroyed or damaged hundreds of thousands of buildings.

India blames Pakistan for a deadly attack in Kashmir and suspends a key water treaty

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — India is blaming Pakistan for a militant attack that killed 26 people in Indian-held Kashmir, downgrading diplomatic ties and suspending a crucial water-sharing treaty. The spray of gunfire at tourists Tuesday was the worst assault in years targeting civilians in the restive region that is claimed by both countries. India’s foreign secretary, Vikram Misri, announced the diplomatic moves against Pakistan at a news conference in New Delhi late Wednesday, saying a special cabinet meeting decided that the attack had “cross-border” links to Pakistan. However, the government provided no evidence of this publicly. India describes militancy in Kashmir as Pakistan-backed terrorism. Pakistan denies this.

Remains of mom, child found near Gilgo Beach ID’d, though deaths may be unrelated to serial killings

MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) — A woman and her child whose remains were among other bodies discovered scattered along an oceanfront highway not far from Long Island’s Gilgo Beach were identified by police Wednesday, nearly three decades after the double homicide. Police in Nassau County said the mother, previously nicknamed “Peaches” by investigators after a tattoo on her body, had been identified as Tanya Denise Jackson, a U.S. Army veteran and single mother who was 26-year-old at the time of her death. Some of the woman’s remains were discovered in a state park in 1997. More remains, and the skeletal remains of the female child, were found in April 2011.

Knicks star Jalen Brunson wins NBA’s clutch player of the year award

Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks has won the NBA’s clutch player of the year award. Brunson got 70 of the 100 first-place votes. Denver’s Nikola Jokic was second and Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards was third. Brunson averaged 5.6 points on 51.5% shooting in clutch time this season, with the Knicks going 17-11 in the games he played that met the criteria for the “clutch” designation. Brunson was truly at his best in the final 30 seconds of those clutch games. He shot 11 for 17 in those moments, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range.

International students stripped of legal status in the US are piling up wins in court

ATLANTA (AP) — Some international students in the U.S. who have had their legal status terminated in recent weeks have found a measure of success in court, with federal judges around the country issuing orders to restore students’ status at least temporarily. More than a thousand international students have had their visas revoked or their status ended, with their academic careers — and their lives in the U.S. — thrown into doubt in a widespread crackdown by the Trump administration. Judges have issued temporary restraining orders in states including Georgia, New Hampshire, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Montana, Oregon and Washington. Judges have denied similar requests in some other cases.

