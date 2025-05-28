AP News Summary at 8:41 a.m. EDT

1 killed, 48 wounded when crowd was fired upon at chaotic Gaza aid site, health officials say

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Gaza’s Health Ministry says at least one Palestinian was killed and 48 others wounded when a crowd was fired upon as people overran a new aid distribution site in the Gaza Strip set up by an Israeli and U.S.-backed foundation. Crowds of Palestinians broke through the fences around the distribution site on Tuesday, and an Associated Press journalist heard Israeli tank and gun fire, and saw a military helicopter firing flares. Ajith Sunghay, head of the U.N. Human Rights Office for the Palestinian territories, had told reporters in Geneva earlier on Wednesday that 47 people were wounded, mostly by gunfire.

Zelenskyy visits Berlin as he seeks more support for Ukraine’s defense as Russia steps up attacks

BERLIN (AP) — Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has met with new German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin. The talks on Wednesday came amid an escalation in Russia’s bombing campaign despite U.S.-led efforts at peace talks. Germany has been the second-biggest supplier of military aid to Ukraine after the United States. Zelenskyy’s visit on Wednesday comes two days after Merz said his country and other major allies are no longer imposing any range restrictions on weapons supplied to Ukraine as it fights the Russian invasion. Russian forces launched an attack overnight on Ukraine using five Iskander ballistic missiles, one guided air-launched missile and 88 drones.

UN nuclear watchdog chief says ‘jury is still out’ on Iran-US talks, but calls them a good sign

VIENNA (AP) — The head of the United Nations’ atomic watchdog says that “the jury is still out” on negotiations between Iran and the U.S. over Tehran’s rapidly advancing nuclear program. But Rafael Mariano Grossi described the continuing negotiations a good sign. Grossi is the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency. He made the comment on Wednesday to journalists attending a weeklong seminar at the agency in Vienna. Grossi acknowledged one of his deputies was in Tehran on Wednesday. Iranian officials identified the official as Massimo Aparo. He is the head of the IAEA’s safeguards arm.

SpaceX launches another Starship rocket after back-to-back explosions, but it tumbles out of control

SpaceX has launched its Starship mega rocket again after back-to-back explosions. It made it through the entire test flight Tuesday evening, but fell short of its main objectives when the spacecraft tumbled out of control. SpaceX had hoped to release a series of mock satellites following liftoff from Texas, but that got nixed because the door failed to open all the way. Then the spacecraft began spinning as it skimmed space toward an entry in the Indian Ocean. The first-stage booster ended up in the Gulf of Mexico in pieces. There were no plans to catch the booster this time.

Men face prison for human smuggling after an Indian family of 4 died on the US-Canada border

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two men face sentencing in Minnesota on human smuggling charges more than three years after a family of four from India froze to death while trying to cross into the U.S. along a remote stretch of the Canadian border in a blizzard. Federal prosecutors have recommended nearly 20 years for the alleged ringleader, Harshkumar Ramanlal Patel, at his sentencing Wednesday. And they’re seeking nearly 11 years for the driver who was supposed to pick them up, Steve Anthony Shand. They’ll be sentenced at the federal courthouse in the northwestern Minnesota city of Fergus Falls, where they were tried and convicted on four counts apiece in November.

Wall Street inches toward gains on strong retail earnings with chipmaker Nvidia on deck

Wall Street is edging toward slim gains before the opening bell on some positive first quarter performances from retailers and ahead of earnings from the chipmaker Nvidia. Futures for the S&P 500 ticked up 0.1% before the bell Wednesday, while futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were largely unchanged. The technology heavy Nasdaq, where Nvidia trades, rose 0.2%. Considered a bellwether for artificial intelligence demand, Nvidia will report its first-quarter earnings after the bell Wednesday. Macy’s shares rose 3% after the iconic New York department store chain beat Wall Street targets. Shares in Dick’s Sporting Goods also rose on its strong results.

Trump administration asks Supreme Court to halt judge’s order on deportations to South Sudan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is asking the Supreme Court to halt a judge’s order allowing migrants to challenge their deportations to South Sudan. The emergency appeal Tuesday came after a judge found the White House violated a court order with a deportation flight to the chaotic African nation carrying people from other countries who had been convicted of crimes in the U.S. Judge Brian E. Murphy in Boston found that the White House had “unquestionably” violated his earlier order that people must be given a chance to raise objections before being sent to another country that would put them in danger, even if they’ve otherwise exhausted their legal appeals.

Trump set to pardon reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley of fraud and tax evasion convictions

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’s planning to pardon TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, famous for “Chrisley Knows Best,” a reality show that followed their tight-knit family and extravagant lifestyle. The Chrisleys were convicted in 2022 of conspiring to defraud banks in the Atlanta area out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans by submitting false documents. They were also found guilty of tax evasion by hiding their earnings while showcasing a luxurious way of living that prosecutors said included luxury cars, designer clothes, real estate and travel. The move continues a pattern of Trump pardoning some high-profile friends, supporters, donors and former staffers.

Brazilian nuns go viral after beatboxing on Catholic TV

SAO PAULO (AP) — Two Brazilian nuns have gone viral after dropping an impromptu beatbox and dance session during a Catholic television program. Sisters Marizele Cassiano and Marisa de Paula, members of the “Copiosa Redenção” congregation, were talking about a vocational retreat on Brazil’s Pai Eterno — Eternal Father — TV channel when they brought up a song about being called to the religious life. The two stood up and launched into a routine, complete with singing, beatbox and dance moves. Then the presenter, Deacon Giovani Bastos, joined in, matching Sister de Paula’s moves in a performance that’s now been seen by millions on social media in Brazil and abroad.

At least 5 are dead and 19 injured after a chemical plant explodes in China, authorities say

BEIJING (AP) — An explosion at a chemical plant in eastern China has killed at least five people and injured 19. That’s according to local emergency management authorities reported. Authorities say six people are missing following Tuesday’s explosion at the Gaomi Youdao Chemical Co. in the city of Weifang. It manufactures pesticides as well as chemicals for medical use. It is not immediately clear what caused the explosion. The blast knocked out windows at a storage warehouse more than two miles away. A student at a nearby school told state media he saw saw dirt-yellow smoke, tainted with redness, rising from the plant.

