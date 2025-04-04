AP News Summary at 6:29 p.m. EDT

Markets plunge with S&P 500 down 6% and Dow down 2,200 after China retaliates against Trump tariffs

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street’s worst crisis since COVID slammed into a higher gear. The S&P 500 plummeted 6% Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 5.5% and the Nasdaq composite dropped 5.8%. The losses came after China matched President Donald Trump’s big raise in tariffs announced earlier this week. Not even a better-than-expected report on the U.S. job market was enough to stop worries about the escalating trade war possibly causing a recession. The head of the Federal Reserve also warned about how tariffs can push up on inflation. The price of oil slid to its lowest level since 2021.

As stock market continues plummeting over tariffs, Trump spends the day at his golf course

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump says his trade policies will never change despite sending the global economy into a tailspin by announcing tariffs on foreign imports. He’s spending the weekend at his private clubs in Florida. He woke up on Friday morning at Mar-a-Lago and headed to his nearby golf course after writing on social media that this is a great time to get rich. He waved to supporters as he arrived. The Republican president is not expected to appear publicly, although he’s scheduled to attend a candlelit dinner for MAGA Inc., an allied political organization.

Think twice before bailing out of the stock market, financial advisers say

NEW YORK (AP) — The huge swings rocking Wall Street and the global economy may feel far from normal. But, for investing at least, drops of this size have happened often throughout history. Stomaching them is the price investors have had to pay in order to get the bigger returns that stocks can offer over other investments in the long term. Here’s a glimpse at what’s been behind the market’s wild moves and what experts are advising investors young and old to consider.

Trump abruptly fires the 4-star general who headed the National Security Agency

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials and members of Congress say President Donald Trump has abruptly fired the director of the National Security Agency. The White House and the Pentagon have provided no reasons for the action. Officials say senior military leaders were informed Thursday of the firing of Air Force Gen. Tim Haugh, who also oversaw the Pentagon’s Cyber Command. The officials say they received no advance notice about the decision to remove a four-star general with a 33-year career in intelligence and cyber operations. The move has triggered sharp criticism from members of Congress and marks the latest dismissal of national security officials by the Republican president. It’s unclear who’s now in charge of the NSA and the Cyber Command.

US has twice as many measles cases so far this year than in all of 2024

The U.S. now has more than doubled the total number of measles cases in 2024. Texas, New Mexico, Ohio, Kansas and Oklahoma all have active measles outbreaks. Two unvaccinated people have died from measles-related causes. Measles is caused by a highly contagious virus that’s airborne and spreads easily when an infected person breathes, sneezes or coughs. It is preventable through vaccines, and has been considered eliminated from the U.S. since 2000. Measles cases also have been reported in Alaska, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Vermont and Washington.

South and Midwest pounded by rains and floods while still reeling from tornadoes

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Parts of the Midwest and South have been battered by torrential rains and life-threatening flash floods. Friday’s fresh storms come as many communities are still reeling from deadly tornadoes that destroyed entire neighborhoods. Kentucky’s governor says floodwaters swept away and killed a boy Friday in his state. Forecasters warn of more severe weather on the way, with satellite imagery showing thunderstorms lining up like freight trains. Seven people died in the initial wave of storms Wednesday and early Thursday in Tennessee, Indiana and Missouri. Forecasters say it was the opening act for days of wild weather that could bring flash floods across the nation’s midsection.

Israeli strikes kill at least 17 in Gaza as ground troops enter Palestinian territory’s north

DEIR AL BALAH, Gaza (AP) — Israeli strikes have killed more than a dozen people in the Gaza Strip as Israel sends more ground troops into the Palestinian territory to ramp up its offensive against Hamas. Staff at the hospital in Khan Younis said at least 17 people were killed when an airstrike hit a three-story building early Friday. Some of the victims were from the same family. People were still searching through the rubble looking for survivors hours later. The attack follows days of Israeli strikes that have killed at least 100 people. Israel has intensified its operations in a bid to pressure Hamas to release its hostages. Israel said Friday it had begun a ground activity in northern Gaza to expand its security zone.

How Trump’s latest tariffs could affect your wallet

NEW YORK (AP) — Steeper tariffs mean you’ll likely see higher prices from the grocery aisle to your next car repair. Economists say consumers foot the bill from these kind of trade actions and stress the far-reaching impacts that U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest tariffs will have on goods sourced from around the world. These tariffs could also escalate inequities. Low-income families in particular will feel the costs of key necessities, like food and energy, rise with less ability to dive into savings — significantly straining everyday budgets. And, beyond more immediate price pressures, experts warn that tariffs could contribute to unemployment or lower incomes down the road.

Officials say a Russian strike in central Ukraine kills 14 people, including six children

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say that a Russian missile strike Friday on the central city of Kryvyi Rih has killed at least 14 people, including six children, and injured more than 50. The head of Dnipropetrovsk region, Serhii Lysak, has described the Russian ballistic attack as an “assault against civilians.” The strike comes as U.S. and European officials press Russia to accept a ceasefire in the conflict. U.K. and French foreign ministers are accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of dragging his feet in ceasefire talks to halt Russia’s all-out invasion of Ukraine.

Four space tourists return to Earth after a private flight over the poles

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Four space tourists are back on Earth after orbiting over the north and south poles. Their SpaceX capsule splashed down in the Pacific off the Southern California coast on Friday. Bitcoin investor Chun Wang bought the 3 1/2-day flight for an undisclosed price. He invited along a Norwegian filmmaker, a German robotics researcher and an Australian polar guide. The four rocketed into a polar orbit earlier this week from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Their capsule was outfitted with a domed window that provided stunning 360-degree views of the poles.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.